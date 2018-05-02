Edition:
Unrest in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

A woman looks at a Congolese soldier from FARDC outside Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels enter a container in Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Congolese soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) patrol outside Namoya, Maniema Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
A detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebel looks out of a container in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC stand in line as General Philemon Yav arrives in Namoya April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels sit on the ground in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC play table football in Namoya April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A Congolese soldier from FARDC holds up a RPG after coming into a temporary army base after searching with other soldiers for Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels in Namoya April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A Congolese soldier from FARDC stands in front of trucks stuck in mud on the road as he searches with other soldiers for Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels in Namoya April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC patrol outside Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels, captured by Congolese soldiers from FARDC walk in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC patrol as they search for Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels in Namoya April 29, 2018.. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC rest in Namoya April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC patrol outside Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC patrol as they search for Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels in Namoya April 29, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
A Congolese officer from FARDC gestures during a patrol outside Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC patrol outside Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels enter a container in Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels sit in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Detained Mai-Mai Yakutumba rebels stand in line in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Detained Mai-Mai Yakutumba rebels sit on the ground in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Congolese soldiers from FARDC patrol outside Namoya April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Detained Mai Mai Yakutumba rebels sit on the ground in Namoya April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
