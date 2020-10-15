Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every continent. In Australia, the world's biggest producer of merino wool, prices have been in...more
Fine wool prices in Australia have more than halved during a tumultuous 18-month period, as usually healthy purchases of merino wool from Italian mills have almost ground to a halt. Pictured: Merino sheep belonging to Australian sheep and wool...more
"Not everyone is big enough to hold on to their wool clip and wait for the price to change," said Dave Young, a farmer near the New South Wales town of Yass. "We are in the position where we have to meet the market within a relatively short time...more
Dege & Skinner Managing Director William Skinner poses for a portrait in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. Skinner is a fifth-generation tailor and the third to run the Savile Row shop Dege & Skinner. Established in 1865,...more
“There’s a whole raft of attitudes out there … feedback we’ve had from some of our clients is ‘we’ve had nothing to spend our money on over the last 3-6 months, so I’m going to buy a new suit’.” Nevertheless, orders for the past six months are about...more
Head Shirt Cutter Tom Bradbury works in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An employee works at Fratelli Piacenza wool mill in Pollone, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
"For some businesses, we are talking a 50%-80% plunge in sales," said Ettore Piacenza (pictured), general manager of the Fratelli Piacenza wool mill, a centuries-old family business with an annual turnover of 52 million euros. He also heads the wool...more
An employee works at Fratelli Piacenza wool mill in Pollone, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
An employee works at Botto Giuseppe & Figli wool mill in Valdilana, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Spools of assorted thread are seen at Botto Giuseppe & Figli wool mill in Valdilana, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
An employee works at Botto Giuseppe & Figli wool mill in Valdilana, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
An employee works at Fratelli Piacenza wool mill in Pollone, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Managing Director Silvio Botto poses for a photograph at Botto Giuseppe & Figli wool mill in Valdilana, near Biella, northern Italy, October 8. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Embroidered cloth is seen on a work bench in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cloth samples are seen in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Head Shirt Cutter Tom Bradbury works in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Silk ties are displayed for sale in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Handkerchiefs are displayed for sale in the Dege & Skinner tailors on Savile Row in London, October 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Domenico "Mimmo" Spano checks his look in a mirror at his atelier in Manhattan, New York, October 8. Spano, a Manhattan-based Italian tailor who goes by the nickname of "Mimmo" and makes suits starting from $5,400, said he was making three to five...more
Finished outfits are pictured in Domenico "Mimmo" Spano's atelier in Manhattan, October 8. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ties are pictured in Domenico "Mimmo" Spano's atelier in Manhattan, New York, October 8. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Domenico "Mimmo" Spano speaks with a scrap book of memories in his lap at his atelier in Manhattan, October 8. "What I make over here, no-one needs. This is something somebody buys because they like it, you know? Nobody needs a $5,000 - $6,000 suit....more
