Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

Domenico "Mimmo" Spano checks his look in a mirror at his atelier in Manhattan, New York, October 8. Spano, a Manhattan-based Italian tailor who goes by the nickname of "Mimmo" and makes suits starting from $5,400, said he was making three to five suits a month now compared to 10 or 15 in good times. But he was not too worried and said he had managed to keep in touch with his customers during lockdown, by phoning them and setting up appointments. He said people still liked to buy clothes from him to shake off the virus gloom, and some of his customers had gained or lost weight during the pandemic, and it was cheaper for them to buy a new suit rather than alter an old one. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close