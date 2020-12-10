Edition:
Unusual animal friendships

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild. REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild.  REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo authorities. REUTERS/Stringer

A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo...more

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo authorities. REUTERS/Stringer
A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2012
Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2011
Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, October 25, 2008
One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2007
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2009
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2007
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2006
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2007
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2007
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2007
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste
Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the mothers refused to nurse them. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the mothers refused to nurse them. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray
