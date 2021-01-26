Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2021 | 11:47am EST

Unusual animal friendships

Ash the koala joey and Frankie the kangaroo joey are seen at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, January 14, 2021, in this still image from video. AUSTRALIA REPTILE PARK via REUTERS

Ash the koala joey and Frankie the kangaroo joey are seen at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, January 14, 2021, in this still image from video. AUSTRALIA REPTILE PARK via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
Ash the koala joey and Frankie the kangaroo joey are seen at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, January 14, 2021, in this still image from video. AUSTRALIA REPTILE PARK via REUTERS
Close
1 / 31
Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild. &nbsp;REUTERS/Yuri Novikov

Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now play-fights with the Alaskan malamute, who adopted her and has seen three generations of bear cubs brought up in the Siberian zoo and released back into the wild.  REUTERS/Yuri Novikov
Close
2 / 31
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis....more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
3 / 31
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
4 / 31
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2018
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 31
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2017
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 31
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
7 / 31
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 03, 2013
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 31
Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with coatis. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Close
9 / 31
A dog feeds a kitten in Ogun state, Nigeria January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

A dog feeds a kitten in Ogun state, Nigeria January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2021
A dog feeds a kitten in Ogun state, Nigeria January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
10 / 31
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
11 / 31
A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
12 / 31
Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2012
Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
13 / 31
Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2011
Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
14 / 31
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
15 / 31
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo authorities. REUTERS/Stringer

A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo...more

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2013
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo authorities. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 31
One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, October 25, 2008
One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
17 / 31
A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 31
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2007
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
19 / 31
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2009
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
20 / 31
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse,...more

Reuters / Friday, June 29, 2007
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 31
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2006
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
22 / 31
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2007
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
23 / 31
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2007
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi
Close
24 / 31
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Close
25 / 31
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
26 / 31
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Reuters / Friday, June 08, 2007
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Close
27 / 31
A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste
Close
28 / 31
Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the mothers refused to nurse them. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the mothers refused to nurse them. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
29 / 31
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
30 / 31
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

Next Slideshows

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Jan 25 2021
Inauguration Day style

Inauguration Day style

Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jan 21 2021
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.

Jan 19 2021
Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

Young men and women turning 20 years old mark Japan's Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, even though the city is under a state of emergency and ceremonies in other...

Jan 11 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.

Presidential pets through the years

Presidential pets through the years

A look at the pets that have made the White House their home.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

The race to vaccinate the world's elderly

Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world

Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.

COVID-fighting robots

COVID-fighting robots

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast