Unusual animal friendships
Ash the koala joey and Frankie the kangaroo joey are seen at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia, January 14, 2021, in this still image from video. AUSTRALIA REPTILE PARK via REUTERS
Andreyka, a 10-month-old female bear cub, plays with Rommi, an Alaskan malamute, at the Siberian Zoo in the settlement of Listvyanka, Irkutsk Region, Russia December 9, 2020. The bear cub, which was found in a weak condition earlier this year, now...more
A roe deer cub licks a coati at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by Roza the goat and is now neighbors with coatis....more
Pusha the cat, which adopted four orphaned baby squirrels and currently feeds and lives with them, lies at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
A dog licks the head of a Jacob sheep, in Ramot Naftali, Israel, February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A baby monkey, a lion cub and tiger cubs play at the Guaipo Manchurian Tiger Park in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Roza the goat and a roe deer cub are seen at a local park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea June 10, 2020. The newborn roe deer, named Silver Hoof, was found and then brought to the park, where it was adopted by a goat and now neighbors with...more
A dog feeds a kitten in Ogun state, Nigeria January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
A cat plays with mouse in a courtyard in Medvode July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A turtle lies on top of an alligator's back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Changmao the ram and Chunzi the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Brown bear cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. The Logars, a Slovenian family, adopted the three-and-half-month-old bear cub that strolled into their yard. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A female dog feeds a 10-day-old tiger cub and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, July 26, 2013. The tigress, who was a first-time mother, was deemed incapable of feeding her young because of insufficient milk production, according to zoo...more
One-year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4-year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. The two animals lived peacefully together in the same enclosure for a few months. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A grey crow and cow are pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctuary in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman, Jordan February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A dog feeds a piglet in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning province June 29, 2007. The piglet was fed by the dog since its mother died soon after giving birth, after encouragement by the farmer who placed the piglet with the dog in the doghouse,...more
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A tiger cub climbs over piglets at a park in Guangzhou, China, March 13, 2007. The tiger cub was abandoned by its mother and is being raised by a sow. REUTERS/China Daily
A wolf and a donkey share a cage in Patok, Albania, May 9, 2007. The donkey was brought into the enclosure to be fed to the wolf. The animals became attached to each other, cohabitating in the cage for 10 days. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, China, April 23, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
A 1-year-old baby hippopotamus gets close to his adopted mother, a giant male Aldabran tortoise, at Haller Park in Mombasa, Kenya, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/ Peter Greste
Palma the dog plays with a 4-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, September 2, 2005. The dog, which had a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger cubs after the...more
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov, Ukraine, December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a German shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney, Australia April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Inauguration Day style
Memorable looks from pop singers and lawmakers at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Marking the Orthodox Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in icy waters.
Japanese youth celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow
Young men and women turning 20 years old mark Japan's Coming of Age Day in Yokohama, even though the city is under a state of emergency and ceremonies in other...
MORE IN PICTURES
United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
More than 100,000 Britons have died within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, official data showed, a grim new milestone as the government battles to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.
Indian farmers battle police on Republic Day
Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against agricultural reforms clash with police on India's Republic Day.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19, as the global death toll surpasses 2 million.
The race to vaccinate the world's elderly
Seniors and residents of long-term care homes are among the groups prioritized to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
COVID-fighting robots
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dutch police detain hundreds as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.
Russians protest against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.