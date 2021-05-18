Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Customers have their meals at a restaurant where people are receiving doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID vaccine in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. The Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant offered a free meal to anyone who decided to get vaccinated,...more

Customers have their meals at a restaurant where people are receiving doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID vaccine in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. The Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant offered a free meal to anyone who decided to get vaccinated, as a one-time offer to promote vaccination and contribute to the reopening of cafes, restaurants and bars. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

