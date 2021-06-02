Edition:
Unusual COVID vaccination venues

Employees of an assembly factory receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine aboard a bus in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A man registers for a vaccine against the coronavirus in a cinema turned into a vaccination site in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A blue whale model hangs with a band-aid on its fin above a pop-up vaccination site at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination day at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman reacts as she is vaccinated with Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine against the coronavirus in a cinema turned into a vaccination site in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A visitor receives a dose of the QazCovid-in COVID vaccine in a vaccination centre located at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 27, 2021. Kazakhstan started using its own domestically-developed QazCovid-in vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

People wait in front of soccer FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus, in Barcelona, Spain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Teachers and school staff queue to receive a dose of China's CanSino coronavirus vaccine during a mass vaccination outside a military base in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A woman receives a COVID vaccination as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Woman gets a shot at an NHS mobile vaccination and testing unit at Northumberland Retail Park as cases of the Indian-origin coronavirus variant continue to rise in Shiremoor, North Tyneside, Britain, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People get vaccinated against the coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People wait to get shots of COVID vaccines in the Usce shopping mall, where the first 100 vaccinated will receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74) secured by mall's management and retailers, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

France's national cycling team trains as people wait to get a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the indoor Velodrome National of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Employees of an assembly factory are seen reflected in the mirror of a bus as they receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MTA security contractor Janet Santiago reacts after she received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during the MTA's public vaccination program at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn, New York, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Vacci'Bus, a bus converted into a consultation and vaccination center that travels through isolated villages near Reims to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to elderly people, drives on a road in Vandeuil, France, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People wait to receive the COVID vaccine inside the Salisbury Cathedral, in Salisbury, Britain, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

A man receives the coronavirus vaccine next to a brandy pot still in the remote mountain village Ljevista, Kolasin municipality, Montenegro, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic

Municipal health worker Ana Cassia Oliveira de Lima and her colleague are seen along the Negro river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, before administering the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Nossa Senhora do Livramento community, in Manaus, Brazil May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

People undergo their waiting period in the pews after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, accompanied by live music from an organist, at a clinic held by 6M Geriatrics at Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral in the Capitol Hill district of Seattle, Washington, April 29, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Customers have their meals at a restaurant where people are receiving doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID vaccine in Kragujevac, Serbia, May 4, 2021. The Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant offered a free meal to anyone who decided to get vaccinated, as a one-time offer to promote vaccination and contribute to the reopening of cafes, restaurants and bars. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

People wait in a line to receive COVID vaccinations at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan, New York, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marair Queiroz receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine from municipal health worker Neuda Sousa during a flood by the rising Solimoes river, one of the two main branches of the Amazon River, in Anama, Amazonas state, Brazil May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A patient receives an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination at the general practice of Doctor Claudia Schramm in Maintal, Germany, March 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People queue outside a bus modified into a mobile COVID vaccination centre in Thamesmead, London, Britain, February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

An information banner placed outside the coronavirus vaccination centre is on display at a food market in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 14, 2021. Kazakhstan set up COVID-19 inoculation facilities at shopping malls and bazaars in hope to speed up its mass vaccination campaign. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A Venice resident receives a coronavirus vaccine on board a traditional 'vaporetto', a ferry normally used for public transportation in Venice, Italy, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Health professionals come out to the farming community to deliver COVID vaccinations in Mecca, California, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine at a mobile vaccination centre located on a bus in Simferopol, Crimea, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

A rice mill worker receives a dose of COVISHIELD during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Bavla village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

