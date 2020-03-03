Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday
James "Pudge" Brown fills out his ballot in Linda Been's dining room on Super Tuesday in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A voter casts her ballot inside a fire station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wearing masks are seen leaving the grocery store as voters cast their ballot in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A voter with her son casts her ballot at the Gilpin County courthouse in Central City, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A poll worker drops in drive-through ballots into a ballot box in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A couple walks into Sikh temple Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar to submit their ballots in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Carolyn Williamson, left, Skye Cook, center, and Linda Been wait for voters in Linda's dining room in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Bailey the dog waits for voters on the front porch of Linda Been's home, which serves as a polling place in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
