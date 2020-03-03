Edition:
United States
Tue Mar 3, 2020

Unusual polling places on Super Tuesday

James "Pudge" Brown fills out his ballot in Linda Been's dining room on Super Tuesday in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

A voter casts her ballot inside a fire station in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wearing masks are seen leaving the grocery store as voters cast their ballot in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A voter with her son casts her ballot at the Gilpin County courthouse in Central City, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A poll worker drops in drive-through ballots into a ballot box in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A couple walks into Sikh temple Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar to submit their ballots in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Carolyn Williamson, left, Skye Cook, center, and Linda Been wait for voters in Linda's dining room in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Bailey the dog waits for voters on the front porch of Linda Been's home, which serves as a polling place in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

