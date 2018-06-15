Edition:
Fri Jun 15, 2018

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Egypt's Amr Warda falls on the pitch. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristian Rodriguez and Diego Godin. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates scoring. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez celebrates. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Salah, Sam Morsy and Shikabala on the substitues bench before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates after the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi is shown a yellow card by referee Bjorn Kuipers after a challenge on Uruguay's Luis Suarez. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez in action with Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi and Sam Morsy. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez misses a chance to score. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez has a shot at goal which goes wide. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Tarek Hamed in action with Uruguay's Edinson Cavani. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed El-Shenawy makes a save. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Matias Vecino and Martin Caceres in action with Egypt's Mohamed El-Shenawy, Ahmed Hegazi and Tarek Hamed. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani reacts. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Martin Caceres in action with Egypt's Amr Warda. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
An Egypt fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi is shown a yellow card by referee Bjorn Kuipers. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Abdel-Shafy in action with Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt fans hold up lettered banners inside the stadium. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Martin Caceres in action with Egypt's Amr Warda. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Diego Godin in action with Egypt's Marwan Mohsen. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Abdallah Said in action with Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Egypt's Amr Warda goes down after sustaining an injury attempting an overhead kick. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Uruguay's Martin Caceres in action with Egypt's Amr Warda. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
General view as players line up on the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
