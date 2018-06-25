Edition:
Uruguay 3 - Russia 0

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Igor Akinfeev concedes Uruguay's second goal scored by Diego Laxalt while Luis Suarez celebrates. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
(L - R) Russia's Mario Fernandes, Roman Zobnin and Sergei Ignashevich applaud fans after the match. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Artem Dzyuba in action. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Lucas Torreira and Sebastian Coates in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Artem Dzyuba in action with Uruguay's Martin Caceres. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores their first goal with a free-kick. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Igor Akinfeev concedes Uruguay's second goal scored by Diego Laxalt. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates their second goal scored by Diego Laxalt while Russia's Igor Akinfeev reacts. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Artem Dzyuba shoots at goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Diego Laxalt celebrates scoring their second goal with Sebastian Coates. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores their first goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Yury Gazinsky is shown a yellow card by referee Malang Diedhiou after conceding a free-kick. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Igor Smolnikov reacts after fouling Uruguay's Diego Laxalt and being shown a second yellow and subsequent red card. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Russia's Fyodor Kudryashov in action with Uruguay's Edinson Cavani. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez scores their first goal with a free-kick. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal . REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
