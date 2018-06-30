Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jun 30, 2018 | 2:30pm EDT

Uruguay vs. Portugal

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal past Portugal's Rui Patricio. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal past Portugal's Rui Patricio. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores their first goal past Portugal's Rui Patricio. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
2 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
3 / 12
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
4 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with Matias Vecino. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with Matias Vecino. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal with Matias Vecino. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 12
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 12
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the match. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the match. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the match. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
10 / 12
Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo before the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 12
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the team out before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the team out before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, June 30, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the team out before the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
France 4 - Argentina 3

France 4 - Argentina 3

Next Slideshows

France 4 - Argentina 3

France 4 - Argentina 3

Argentina take on France in the World Cup.

12:50pm EDT
Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

11:40am EDT
Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

A Maryland man was charged with multiple counts of murder, a day after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five...

Jun 29 2018
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Jun 29 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

France 4 - Argentina 3

France 4 - Argentina 3

Argentina take on France in the World Cup.

Sad World Cup fans

Sad World Cup fans

Emotions run high during the World Cup.

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

Deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper office

A Maryland man was charged with multiple counts of murder, a day after police say he rampaged through a newsroom in Annapolis with a shotgun and killed five people in one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the group stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Bali's volcano rumbles again

Bali's volcano rumbles again

Mount Agung on Indonesia's holiday island of Bali has been rumbling to life intermittently since late last year, and began belching smoke and ash again.

Melania Trump visits kids detention centers

Melania Trump visits kids detention centers

The first lady traveled to Arizona to get another first-hand look at conditions for children brought illegally to the country by their parents, her second such trip in a week.

Japan 0 - Poland 1

Japan 0 - Poland 1

Japan takes on Poland in World Cup action.

Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies

Senate office sit-in over Trump's immigration policies

Nearly 600 protesters were arrested during a clangorous occupation of a U.S. Senate office building in Washington, where they decried President Trump's "zero-tolerance" stance on illegal immigration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast