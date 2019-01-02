U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, takes cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in...more
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, covers his face after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally,...more
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it...more
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agent points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are seen injured after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally,...more
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, cries from injuries after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it...more
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence illegally, from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, reacts as his face covered with treatment after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they...more
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a tear gas canister after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials threw it to the Mexican side of the fence as migrants prepare to...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana,...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in...more
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in...more
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) official points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it...more
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand near the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
