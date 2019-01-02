Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 2, 2019 | 8:00am EST

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, takes cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, takes cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, takes cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 19
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, covers his face after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, covers his face after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, covers his face after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 19
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
3 / 19
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agent points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agent points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) agent points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 19
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
5 / 19
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are seen injured after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are seen injured after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, are seen injured after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 19
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, cries from injuries after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, cries from injuries after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, cries from injuries after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 19
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence illegally, from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence illegally, from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) point their weapons at migrants as they prepared to cross the border fence illegally, from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 19
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, reacts as his face covered with treatment after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, reacts as his face covered with treatment after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, reacts as his face covered with treatment after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 19
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a tear gas canister after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials threw it to the Mexican side of the fence as migrants prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a tear gas canister after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials threw it to the Mexican side of the fence as migrants prepare to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, holds a tear gas canister after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials threw it to the Mexican side of the fence as migrants prepare to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 19
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, run after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
11 / 19
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 19
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, take cover after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 19
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) official points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) official points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A U.S. Custom and Border Protection (CBP) official points his weapon at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 19
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, throws back a tear gas bomb after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) throw tear gas to the Mexican side of the fence as they prepared to cross it illegally, in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 19
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jump from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
16 / 19
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 19
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps from the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 19
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand near the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand near the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, January 01, 2019
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand near the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, January 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Jan 01 2019
Ringing in 2019

Ringing in 2019

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

Jan 01 2019
A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Scenes of protest and conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2018.

Dec 31 2018
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Dec 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Ringing in 2019

Ringing in 2019

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Scenes of protest and conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2018.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Our top photos from conflict zones this year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disasters photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos from 2018.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast