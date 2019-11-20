U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Sondland said he was "adamantly opposed" to any suspension of aid to Ukraine because Kiev needed it to fight against Russian aggression. "I tried diligently to ask why the aid was suspended, but I never received a clear answer. In the absence of any...more

Sondland said he was "adamantly opposed" to any suspension of aid to Ukraine because Kiev needed it to fight against Russian aggression. "I tried diligently to ask why the aid was suspended, but I never received a clear answer. In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as Mr. Giuliani had demanded," Sondland said. Trump has denied wrongdoing, called the inquiry a witch hunt and assailed some of the witnesses including current White House aides. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

