U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told the inquiry that Giuliani's efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for investigations into Trump's political rivals "were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House...more
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff listens next to ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Pool
Sondland said he was "adamantly opposed" to any suspension of aid to Ukraine because Kiev needed it to fight against Russian aggression. "I tried diligently to ask why the aid was suspended, but I never received a clear answer. In the absence of any...more
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland speaks with his lawyer Robert Luskin. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Adam Schiff listens as Devin Nunes speaks at a House Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/Pool
Sondland testified that Trump had ordered him and two other senior officials to work with Giuliani, who has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. Giuliani at the time had been working to get Ukraine to carry out the investigations that...more
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland walks into the committee room. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
