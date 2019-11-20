Edition:
U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, told the inquiry that Giuliani's efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for investigations into Trump's political rivals "were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit" for the Ukrainian leader. Erik S. Lesser/Pool via REUTERS

Sondland said he was "adamantly opposed" to any suspension of aid to Ukraine because Kiev needed it to fight against Russian aggression. "I tried diligently to ask why the aid was suspended, but I never received a clear answer. In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as Mr. Giuliani had demanded," Sondland said. Trump has denied wrongdoing, called the inquiry a witch hunt and assailed some of the witnesses including current White House aides. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sondland testified that Trump had ordered him and two other senior officials to work with Giuliani, who has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. Giuliani at the time had been working to get Ukraine to carry out the investigations that would benefit Trump politically. "We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the president's orders," Sondland said. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

