U.S. and allies launch air strikes in Syria

Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus, Syria early April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Feras Makdesi

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement about Syria at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A plane takes off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14, 2018 from social media. courtesy Elysee/Twitter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018. SYRIA TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A plane prepares to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14, 2018 from social media. courtesy Elysee/Twitter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in this picture obtained on April 14, 2018 via social media. Emmanuel Macron/Twitter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A plane prepares to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14, 2018 from social media. courtesy Elysee/Twitter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
New National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listen to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Syria at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018. SYRIA TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement about Syria at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this combination photo of still images obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018. SYRIA TV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A missile descends onto Damascus, Syria, during an airstrike in this still image obtained from social media video, April 14, 2018. Abdu Zayitun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
