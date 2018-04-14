U.S. and allies launch air strikes in Syria
Anti-aircraft fire is seen over Damascus, Syria early April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Feras Makdesi
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement about Syria at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A plane takes off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14, 2018 from social media. courtesy Elysee/Twitter/via REUTERS
Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018. SYRIA TV via Reuters TV
A plane prepares to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14, 2018 from social media. courtesy Elysee/Twitter/via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in this picture obtained on April 14, 2018 via social media. Emmanuel Macron/Twitter/via REUTERS
A plane prepares to take off as part of the joint airstrike operation by the British, French and U.S. militaries in Syria, in this still image from video footage obtained on April 14, 2018 from social media. courtesy Elysee/Twitter/via REUTERS
New National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listen to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Syria at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this still image obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018. SYRIA TV via Reuters TV
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement about Syria at the White House in Washington, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Syria air defences strike back after air strikes by U.S., British and French forces in Damascus, Syria in this combination photo of still images obtained from video dated early April 14, 2018. SYRIA TV via Reuters TV
A missile descends onto Damascus, Syria, during an airstrike in this still image obtained from social media video, April 14, 2018. Abdu Zayitun/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Flashback: Boston Marathon bombings
A look back at the Boston Marathon bombing, on the fifth anniversary of the blasts.
World Press Photo award winners
A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Sloane Stephens serves up tennis to Compton kids
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens unveiled refurbished tennis courts at a school in impoverished Compton, California, the latest in an ongoing effort by the African American player to expand the reach of the sport to minorities.
Flashback: Boston Marathon bombings
A look back at the Boston Marathon bombing, on the fifth anniversary of the blasts.
Thailand's Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Japanese engineer's giant robot dream
Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
Tiny cooking
A couple cook miniature versions of popular Turkish dishes in a tiny kitchen with a working stove and range of utensils.
World Press Photo award winners
A selection of some of the winning images from the 2018 World Press Photo Contest.