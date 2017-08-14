U.S. and Japan hold joint military drills
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force, named Northern Viper 17 at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force uses a binoculars during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, named Northern Viper 17, at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-25 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps members take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps (R) and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members take part in their joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine Corps LAV-C2 Light Armoured Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members take part in a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps' members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A U.S. Marine Corps member (front) takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle take part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of U.S. Marine Corps on a LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle takes part in a joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
U.S. Marine Corps personnel take part in their joint exercise with Japan Ground Self Defense Force. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
