Pictures | Sun Jul 7, 2019 | 12:40pm EDT

U.S. and Netherlands face off in Women's World Cup final

Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal during the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Anouk Dekker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen and Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. receive treatment from medical staff. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
People watch the match in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands fans react as they watch the match in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. before taking a corner kick. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Rose Lavelle of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt and Sari van Veenendaal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Samantha Mewis of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. gestures during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Lieke Martens in action with Julie Ertz and Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Alyssa Naeher and Becky Sauerbrunn of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. gestures before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Crystal Dunn of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Coach of the U.S. Jill Ellis reacts during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
General view of United States fans with flags in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
General view of Netherlands fans in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
United States players form a huddle on the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
General view of Netherlands fans with a banner in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
General view of United States fans with flags in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
General view as the players line up before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron in the stands with Kylian Mbappe before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2019
Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.

Jul 06 2019
Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

Big earthquakes rattle Southern California

A powerful magnitude 7.1 tremor rocked the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest south of Death Valley National Park as darkness fell on Friday, jolting the area...

Jul 06 2019
Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group...

Jul 05 2019
Venezuela's divided independence day

Venezuela's divided independence day

Venezuela's bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country's independence day with President Nicolas Maduro calling for...

Jul 05 2019

Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.

A powerful magnitude 7.1 tremor rocked the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest south of Death Valley National Park as darkness fell on Friday, jolting the area with eight times more force than a 6.4 quake that struck the same area 34 hours earlier.

Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group Sea-Eye.

Venezuela's bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country's independence day with President Nicolas Maduro calling for dialogue and opposition leader Juan Guaido decrying alleged human rights violations by Maduro's "dictatorship."

Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.

The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Our top photos from June 2019.

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

