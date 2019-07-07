U.S. and Netherlands face off in Women's World Cup final
Netherlands' Sari van Veenendaal during the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Alyssa Naeher of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Anouk Dekker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands' Lieke Martens and Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. after sustaining injuries. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands' Jackie Groenen and Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. receive treatment from medical staff. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
People watch the match in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Netherlands fans react as they watch the match in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. before taking a corner kick. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rose Lavelle of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt and Sari van Veenendaal. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Samantha Mewis of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. gestures during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Netherlands' Lieke Martens in action with Julie Ertz and Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alyssa Naeher and Becky Sauerbrunn of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse is shown a yellow card by referee Stephanie Frappart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. gestures before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Crystal Dunn of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Coach of the U.S. Jill Ellis reacts during the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Abby Dahlkemper of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema in action. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Kelley O'Hara of the U.S. in action with Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view of United States fans with flags in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
General view of Netherlands fans in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Netherlands players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
United States players form a huddle on the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
General view of Netherlands fans with a banner in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
General view of United States fans with flags in the stands before the match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
General view as the players line up before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
French President Emmanuel Macron in the stands with Kylian Mbappe before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2
Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.
Big earthquakes rattle Southern California
A powerful magnitude 7.1 tremor rocked the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest south of Death Valley National Park as darkness fell on Friday, jolting the area...
Migrants rescued at sea
Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group...
Venezuela's divided independence day
Venezuela's bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country's independence day with President Nicolas Maduro calling for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's World Cup: England 1 - Sweden 2
Sweden benefited from poor defending and the video assistant referee to beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup third place playoff match on Saturday.
Big earthquakes rattle Southern California
A powerful magnitude 7.1 tremor rocked the Mojave Desert town of Ridgecrest south of Death Valley National Park as darkness fell on Friday, jolting the area with eight times more force than a 6.4 quake that struck the same area 34 hours earlier.
Migrants rescued at sea
Migrants are rescued from a blue inflatable boat by the crew of rescue vessel Alan Kurdi about 34 miles from the Libyan coast according to humanitarian group Sea-Eye.
Venezuela's divided independence day
Venezuela's bitterly divided political factions held competing commemorations of the country's independence day with President Nicolas Maduro calling for dialogue and opposition leader Juan Guaido decrying alleged human rights violations by Maduro's "dictatorship."
Where migrants are held in U.S. custody
Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.
Journey of the migrant child
The plight of the youngest refugees and migrants, mostly from Central America, who travel to the U.S.-Mexico border often in search of asylum in the United States.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Photos of the month: June
Our top photos from June 2019.
Best of the Women's World Cup
Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.