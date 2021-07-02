U.S. and Ukraine lead military drills despite Russian protest
A Ukrainian Marines tank fires during military exercises near Kherson, as Ukraine and the United States stage land military exercises involving more than 30 countries as part of multinational Sea Breeze 2021 drills, in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021....more
U.S. marine take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian marines take part in military exercises near Kherson, as Ukraine and the United States stage land military exercises involving more than 30 countries as part of multinational Sea Breeze 2021 drills in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021....more
Ukrainian marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian marines take pictures during military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Servicemen take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Marine tank fires during military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Georgian servicemen take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A U.S. Marine takes part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A U.S. Marine takes part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Marine tank moves during military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A U.S. Marine takes part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian Marines take part in military exercises near Kherson in southern Ukraine, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
