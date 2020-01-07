U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to Mideast
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5, 2020. For many of the soldiers, it would be...more
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort...more
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. Days after President Donald Trump ordered the drone killing of Iranian military...more
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. Risks seemed to be pushed to the back...more
A U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, secures her dog tags before departing to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. Soldiers were ordered not...more
Religious texts and other items are made available on a table near where they wait for their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, play video games in a mobile United Services Organization (USO) facility hours before their departure to the Middle...more
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary...more
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. There was lots of wrestling holds as the troops tossed their 75-pound (34 kg)...more
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. The older soldiers, in their 30s and 40s, were visibly more somber, having the...more
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait for their departure to the Middle East near President Donald Trump memorabilia, in Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020....more
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg January 5, 2020. On a single order, hundreds of soldiers jumped to their...more
U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rests near his weapon while waiting for his departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020....more
Major General James Mingus, Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, center, visits with U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as they prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January...more
A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares for departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary...more
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary...more
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reaches for his weapon shortly before boarding a C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort...more
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest while awaiting their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via...more
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, naps before departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Army paratroopers of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, line up to board their C-17 transport aircraft as they leave Fort Bragg, January 1,...more
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reveals a neck tattoo before her departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, puts on her helmet shortly before boarding her C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort...more
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares to board a C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020....more
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS
