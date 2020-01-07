Edition:
U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to Mideast

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5, 2020. For many of the soldiers, it would be their first mission. They packed up ammunition and rifles, placed last-minute calls to loved ones, then turned in their cell phones. Some gave blood. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 5, 2020. For many of the soldiers, it would be their first mission. They packed up ammunition and rifles, placed last-minute calls to loved ones, then turned in their cell phones. Some gave blood. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were headed for the Middle East, part of a group of some 3,500 U.S. paratroopers ordered to the region. Kuwait is the first stop for many. Their final destinations are classified. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were headed for the Middle East, part of a group of some 3,500 U.S. paratroopers ordered to the region. Kuwait is the first stop for many. Their final destinations are classified. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. Days after President Donald Trump ordered the drone killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, raising fears of fresh conflict in the Middle East, the men and women of the U.S. Army's storied 82nd Airborne Division are moving out in the largest "fast deployment" since the 2010 Haiti earthquake. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. Days after President Donald Trump ordered the drone killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, raising fears of fresh conflict in the Middle East, the men and women of the U.S. Army's storied 82nd Airborne Division are moving out in the largest "fast deployment" since the 2010 Haiti earthquake. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. Risks seemed to be pushed to the back of the minds of the younger soldiers, though many packed the base chapel after a breakfast of eggs, waffles, oatmeal, sausages and 1,000 doughnuts. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest before their departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. Risks seemed to be pushed to the back of the minds of the younger soldiers, though many packed the base chapel after a breakfast of eggs, waffles, oatmeal, sausages and 1,000 doughnuts. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, secures her dog tags before departing to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. Soldiers were ordered not to bring cell phones, portable video games or any other devices that could be used to communicate with friends and family back home, out of concern that details of their movements could leak out. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, secures her dog tags before departing to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. Soldiers were ordered not to bring cell phones, portable video games or any other devices that could be used to communicate with friends and family back home, out of concern that details of their movements could leak out. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Religious texts and other items are made available on a table near where they wait for their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Religious texts and other items are made available on a table near where they wait for their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, play video games in a mobile United Services Organization (USO) facility hours before their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, play video games in a mobile United Services Organization (USO) facility hours before their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. There was lots of wrestling holds as the troops tossed their 75-pound (34 kg) backpacks onto transport trucks. The packs hold everything from armor-plated vests, extra socks and underwear, to 210 rounds of ammunition for their M-4 carbine rifles. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. There was lots of wrestling holds as the troops tossed their 75-pound (34 kg) backpacks onto transport trucks. The packs hold everything from armor-plated vests, extra socks and underwear, to 210 rounds of ammunition for their M-4 carbine rifles. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. The older soldiers, in their 30s and 40s, were visibly more somber, having the experience of seeing comrades come home from past deployments learning to walk on one leg or in flag-draped coffins. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. The older soldiers, in their 30s and 40s, were visibly more somber, having the experience of seeing comrades come home from past deployments learning to walk on one leg or in flag-draped coffins. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait for their departure to the Middle East near President Donald Trump memorabilia, in Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait for their departure to the Middle East near President Donald Trump memorabilia, in Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg January 5, 2020. On a single order, hundreds of soldiers jumped to their feet. They lined up single file and marched out carrying their guns and kits and helmets, past a volunteer honor guard holding aloft flags that flapped east in the January wind. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg January 5, 2020. On a single order, hundreds of soldiers jumped to their feet. They lined up single file and marched out carrying their guns and kits and helmets, past a volunteer honor guard holding aloft flags that flapped east in the January wind. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rests near his weapon while waiting for his departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rests near his weapon while waiting for his departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Major General James Mingus, Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, center, visits with U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as they prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. Major General James Mingus waded through the sea of camouflage-uniformed men and women as they prepared to leave the base near Fayetteville on Sunday. He shook hands with the troops, wishing them luck. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Major General James Mingus, Commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, center, visits with U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, as they prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. Major General James Mingus waded through the sea of camouflage-uniformed men and women as they prepared to leave the base near Fayetteville on Sunday. He shook hands with the troops, wishing them luck. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares for departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares for departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reaches for his weapon shortly before boarding a C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reaches for his weapon shortly before boarding a C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk toward an awaiting aircraft prior to departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest while awaiting their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rest while awaiting their departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to board an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. U.S. Army/Spc. Hubert Delany III/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, naps before departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, naps before departing for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. Army paratroopers of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, line up to board their C-17 transport aircraft as they leave Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, line up to board their C-17 transport aircraft as they leave Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare for departure for the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reveals a neck tattoo before her departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
A U.S. Army paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, reveals a neck tattoo before her departure to the Middle East from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, puts on her helmet shortly before boarding her C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, puts on her helmet shortly before boarding her C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares to board a C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
A U.S. Army paratrooper of an immediate reaction force from the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares to board a C-17 transport aircraft leaving Fort Bragg, January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, January 2, 2020. U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Robert Waters/Handout via REUTERS
