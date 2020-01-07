U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to Mideast

Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort...more

Equipment for U.S Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division is loaded onto an aircraft bound for the U.S. Central Command area of operations from Fort Bragg, January 4, 2020. The 600 mostly young soldiers at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, were headed for the Middle East, part of a group of some 3,500 U.S. paratroopers ordered to the region. Kuwait is the first stop for many. Their final destinations are classified. U.S. Army/Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Vandyke/Handout via REUTERS

Close