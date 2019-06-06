U.S. asylum seekers find shelter at Texas church

A welcome poster is seen as Central Americans listens to instructions at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border...more

A welcome poster is seen as Central Americans listens to instructions at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities ,in Laredo, Texas U.S. June 4, 2019. Picture taken on June 4, 2019. Poster reads "Welcome to Laredo" REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

