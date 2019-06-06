U.S. asylum seekers find shelter at Texas church
A Central American child plays in a hallway of the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', which gives temporary shelter to asylum seekers from Central American countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to...more
Members of a Central American family are reunited at the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church', in Laredo, Texas, June 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Central Americans arrive at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities...more
A Central American man and child visit the doctor at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due...more
Central Americans look out from the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church' in Laredo, Texas, June 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Central Americans child grabs the hand of his father at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)...more
A welcome poster is seen as Central Americans listens to instructions at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border...more
Central Americans stand in formation as they arrive at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due...more
A Central Americans child stands on a hallway of the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to...more
Central Americans arrive at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) due to overcrowded facilities...more
A Central Americans child stands with others in formation as she arrive at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border...more
A Central American woman does her hair at the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church' in Laredo, Texas, June 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Central Americans listen to instructions behind a door after they arrived at the Catholic shelter "San Francisco Javier Church", which gives temporary shelter to asylum-seekers from Central America countries released by ICE and U.S. Customs and...more
The Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church' is seen in Laredo, Texas, June 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Central American women talk after seeing a doctor at the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church' in Laredo, Texas, June 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Central American child rests on the floor at the Catholic shelter 'San Francisco Javier Church' in Laredo, Texas, June 4. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
