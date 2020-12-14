Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2020 | 11:05am EST

U.S. begins historic COVID vaccine rollout

Sandra Lindsay, &nbsp;a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14. Lindsay became New York's first healthcare worker to be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus. &nbsp; Mark Lennihan/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Sandra Lindsay,  a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14. Lindsay became New York's first healthcare worker to be inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.   Mark Lennihan/Pool
Dr Yves Duroseau from Lennox Hill Hospital is inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester from Northwell Health at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, December 14. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear looks on as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine arrives at The University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, December 14. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston  
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers and scanned at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.   Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
A FedEx truck leaves the Pfizer Global Supply manufacturing plant with a small convoy in Portage, Michigan, December 13.   REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, U.S., December 13, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.   Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
A plane of FedEx Express carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is seen at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California, December 13. Los Angeles World Airports/via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.   Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
A FedEx truck sits in the dock at the Pfizer Global Supply manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man pushes a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13.  Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
