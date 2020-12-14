U.S. begins historic first shipments of COVID vaccine
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on...more
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers and scanned at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
A FedEx truck leaves the Pfizer Global Supply manufacturing plant with a small convoy in Portage, Michigan, December 13. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
A plane of FedEx Express carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is seen at LAX Airport in Los Angeles, California, December 13. Los Angeles World Airports/via REUTERS
Boxes containing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport, in Louisville, Kentucky, December 13. Michael Clevenger/Pool via REUTERS
A FedEx truck sits in the dock at the Pfizer Global Supply manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A man pushes a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Michigan, December 13. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
