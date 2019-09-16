U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack
A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia September 14. An attack on Saudi Arabia that shut 5% of global crude output caused the biggest surge in oil prices since 1991, after U.S. officials...more
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. via REUTERS
Fires burn in the distance after a drone strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi company Aramco's oil processing facilities, in Buqayq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. via REUTERS
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. via REUTERS
A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Harad, Saudi Arabia, September 14. Planet Labs Inc/via REUTERS
Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. REUTERS/STRINGER
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Dambe boxers thrill crowds in Nigeria
A Nigerian production company is seeking to turn Dambe, a traditional martial art associated with the Hausa people of West Africa, into a sport with a global...
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day when families traditionally...
Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising...
Amazon fires burn at record rate
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region...
MORE IN PICTURES
Petrol bombs and water cannons in weekend Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong police fired water cannons and volleys of tear gas to disperse protesters throwing petrol bombs at government buildings, as months of sometimes violent demonstrations showed no sign of letting up.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Dambe boxers thrill crowds in Nigeria
A Nigerian production company is seeking to turn Dambe, a traditional martial art associated with the Hausa people of West Africa, into a sport with a global audience.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Retro racing at Goodwood
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester, Britain.
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills
Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters take to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a day when families traditionally gather to gaze at the moon and eat mooncakes while children swing colorful lanterns.
Forest fires envelop Southeast Asia in haze
Southeast Asia has suffered for years from annual bouts of smoke caused by slash-and-burn clearances of forests for farms and palm oil plantation land, raising worries about public health and the impact on tourism.
Amazon fires burn at record rate
An unprecedented surge in wildfires has occurred since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January vowing to develop the Amazon region for farming and mining, ignoring international concern over increased deforestation.
How each Democratic candidate performed in the third debate
Some of the 10 Democratic presidential candidates meeting in their third debate took shots at front-runner Joe Biden, while others called for unity during a night dominated by questions around race, guns and healthcare. Here is a look at how each of the top 10 candidates did in the Houston debate.