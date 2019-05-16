U.S. Border Patrol migrant camp from above
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. Adults and children slept on the ground and rigged up makeshift awnings with reflective blankets to shelter from the sun....more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. The photos, taken from a helicopter, also show people sleeping in a shaded area of a parking lot and crowded around a military...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. The ground temperature was about 89 Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) when the pictures were taken around midday. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesman Richard Pauza referred to testimony by U.S. Border Patrol chief Carla Provost when asked...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. U.S. border officers apprehended nearly 99,000 people crossing the U.S. southern border in April, the highest monthly figure since 2007,...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. According to the Border Patrol website, McAllen Station is responsible for patrolling a 53-mile (85 km) section of the Rio Grande that runs...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. "From what we've seen at McAllen, people are sleeping on rocks and stones, and without shelter," said Erika Andiola, chief advocacy officer...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. The Border Patrol did not immediately respond to a specific question on why migrants were being held in makeshift conditions by the McAllen...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. The Trump administration on May 1 asked Congress for $4.5 billion in immediate emergency funding, saying a surge in Central American...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. The money would come on top of the funding President Donald Trump has redirected to make good on a central pledge of his 2016 election...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. The emergency funding request would represent a 44% increase in spending for programs that house, feed, transport and oversee record numbers...more
A makeshift encampment used as a holding area for migrants is seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas. This month, the federal government spent $37 million erecting two new temporary shelters in El Paso and Donna, Texas...more
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. A number of small border towns have declared emergencies in hopes of receiving government assistance to deal with migrants being diverted to...more
Migrants and Border Patrol agents are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants and a Border Patrol agent are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Migrants are seen outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A bus used to transport migrants drives toward a makeshift encampment outside the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
