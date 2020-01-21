Edition:
U.S.-bound migrants clash with Mexican forces

Members of Mexico's National Guard hold their shields to block migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Torres TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., cross the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, cross the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/ Jose Torres

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A member of the Mexican National Guard holds a migrant girl, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Mexican migration officers detain a migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., cross the Suchiate river at the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Members of Mexican security forces detain migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A child lies on the ground as migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., walk on a road near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Members of Mexico's National Guard block migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A member of Mexico's National Guard blocks migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Fabricio Alonzo

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Members of Mexico's National Guard hold a woman as they block migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Members of Mexico's National Guard block migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., carry a girl near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, cross the Suchiate river from Tecun Uman, in Guatemala, to Ciudad Hidalgo, as seen from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A Mexican migration officer detains a migrant that carries a child, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A Mexican migration officer stands next to migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S, in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico, January 20. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Members of the security forces hold their shields as migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., wake up near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., rest near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., cross the river back to the Guatemalan side, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., embrace after sleeping near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., look on after sleeping near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., cross the river back to the Guatemalan side, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Migrants, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., try to cross the river back to the Guatemalan side, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A migrant, part of a caravan travelling to the U.S., writes the word 'Honduras' on the sand near the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, January 21. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
