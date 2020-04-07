Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 7, 2020 | 10:35am EDT

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musician friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the body of a deceased person into a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A paramedic takes a patient from an ambulance to an emergency arrival area at Elmhurst Hospital in the Queens borough of New York City, April 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A healthcare worker takes a break outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Healthcare workers rush a patient on a stretcher into the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher from the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nursing home, where many residents and employees are infected with coronavirus, in San Antonio, Texas, April 4. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, April 4. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A healthcare worker is seen inside the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital in New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A satellite image shows a Central Park field hospital in New York City, April 6. @2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment talks to a coughing patient in Medford, Massachusetts, April 6. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Health care workers prepare to receive walk-up patients at a coronavirus testing center at UMC Hospital, the sole hospital in Washington's Ward 8, April 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as he listens to President Trump address the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 4. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor coronavirus patients in the facility's intensive care unit in Manhattan, April 4. Barry Riley/U.S. Navy via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A medical technician takes a sample to test for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people past construction workers outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Medical personnel take temperatures as they prepare the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for coronavirus patients in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A satellite image shows a field hospital in Shoreline, Washington, March 31. 2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Soldiers are pictured at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment load a patient in the ambulance in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Windows are lit in a heart shape at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, April 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A healthcare worker wheels the body of a deceased person from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A general view of tents at an emergency field hospital set up by Samaritan's Purse staff in New York's Central Park, April 4. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Healthcare workers load a person into an ambulance outside of the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, April 5. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Los Angeles Fire Department staff check in patients at a testing location near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Los Angeles Police Department officers check the purpose for passenger travel at Union Station, April 4. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A custodian cleans the lectern before an expected briefing by President Trump on the administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, April 4. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Medical technicians take a sample to test for the coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
