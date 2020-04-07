U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads
Lloyd Robinson, a local musician plays a marching mellophone under the I10 highway during a gathering with musician friends in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Healthcare workers wheel the body of a deceased person into a makeshift morgue outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A paramedic takes a patient from an ambulance to an emergency arrival area at Elmhurst Hospital in the Queens borough of New York City, April 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A healthcare worker takes a break outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Healthcare workers rush a patient on a stretcher into the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher from the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center nursing home, where many residents and employees are infected with coronavirus, in San Antonio, Texas, April 4. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bodies are seen inside the Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, April 4. Handout via REUTERS
A healthcare worker is seen inside the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital in New York City, April 4. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A satellite image shows a Central Park field hospital in New York City, April 6. @2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS
A paramedic wearing personal protective equipment talks to a coughing patient in Medford, Massachusetts, April 6. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Health care workers prepare to receive walk-up patients at a coronavirus testing center at UMC Hospital, the sole hospital in Washington's Ward 8, April 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as he listens to President Trump address the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, April 4. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Soldiers assigned to the Javits New York Medical Station monitor coronavirus patients in the facility's intensive care unit in Manhattan, April 4. Barry Riley/U.S. Navy via REUTERS
A medical technician takes a sample to test for coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people past construction workers outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 6. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Medical personnel take temperatures as they prepare the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for coronavirus patients in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 6. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A satellite image shows a field hospital in Shoreline, Washington, March 31. 2020 Maxar Technologies via REUTERS
Soldiers are pictured at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 5. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment load a patient in the ambulance in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Windows are lit in a heart shape at the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, April 4. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A healthcare worker wheels the body of a deceased person from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, April 4. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A general view of tents at an emergency field hospital set up by Samaritan's Purse staff in New York's Central Park, April 4. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Healthcare workers load a person into an ambulance outside of the Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, April 5. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
Los Angeles Fire Department staff check in patients at a testing location near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, April 5. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Los Angeles Police Department officers check the purpose for passenger travel at Union Station, April 4. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A custodian cleans the lectern before an expected briefing by President Trump on the administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, April 4. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Medical technicians take a sample to test for the coronavirus at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, April 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dance instructor Morgan Jenkins makes a video in front of a mural in Los Angeles, April 3. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Spain grapples with coronavirus
Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
UK on lockdown as Boris Johnson in ICU
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted into intensive care just as the United Kingdom, now in its third week of virtual lockdown, enters what scientists say will be the most deadly phase of the pandemic which has already killed more than 6,000 people in the country.
Lockdown easing, traumatized Wuhan residents venture outside
On Wednesday, Wuhan will finally start to lift a lockdown that has trapped millions for more than two months after the Chinese industrial powerhouse became the epicenter of a global coronavirus pandemic.
