U.S. capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence
An armed group, who identify as "Liberty Boys" and the anti-government group "Boogaloo Bois" protest outside the Oregon State Capitol, in Salem, Oregon, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio state Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Bob Campbell holds a sign condemning US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as he demonstrates against President Donald Trump outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A member of an armed group, who identify as "Liberty Boys" protests outside the Oregon State Capitol, in Salem, Oregon, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
The access to the Georgia State Capitol is blocked with trucks in Atlanta, Georgia, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
National Guard and Georgia State troopers stand guard outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A member of an armed group, who identify as "Liberty Boys" protests outside the Oregon State Capitol, in Salem, Oregon, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
A supporter of President Donald Trump places signs in protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara
John Hess, supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A member of an armed group, who identify as "Liberty Boys" shows a banner to a person in a window of the Oregon State Capitol, in Salem, Oregon, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
National Guard members stand guard outside the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A member of the National Guard receives ammunition outside the U.S. Capitol building as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Minnesota State Capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Members of the Boogaloo Bois protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A supporter of President Donald Trump stands in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol guarded by Pennsylvania State Capitol Police, as he protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2021....more
A woman who disagrees with election results holds a sign as she protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colorado, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Law enforcement officers watch from the roof of the Arizona House of Representatives as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, January 17, 2021....more
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the Boogaloo Bois protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the State police arrive at the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Militia groups gather to protect protesters as supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A supporter of President Donald Trump stands outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, Ohio, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A supporter of President Donald Trump uses a megaphone as he protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
A cardboard cutout depicting President Donald Trump is seen in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg,...more
Militia groups gather to protect protesters as supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A view of the Virginia State Capitol building as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Richmond, Virginia, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
National Guard members stand guard outside the Michigan State Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the U.S. Capitol building as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski
The Oregon State Capitol with boarded-up windows is seen in Salem, Oregon, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic
A supporter of President Donald Trump arrives by bus ahead of a protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara
The Arizona state Capitol building is pictured through a fence as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara
A National Guard vehicle is seen around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) at a parade, capping more than a week of political meetings with a show of military might.