Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jan 13, 2021 | 10:56am EST

U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops

National Guard members sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against against President Trump, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against against President Trump, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against against President Trump, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 19
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 19
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Vistor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Vistor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Vistor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 19
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 19
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 19
National Guard members resting at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members resting at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members resting at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 19
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 19
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 19
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 19
National Guard members gather and rest at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members gather and rest at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members gather and rest at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 19
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 19
National Guard members sleeping in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleeping in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleeping in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 19
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 19
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 19
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 19
National Guard members walk the stairs at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk the stairs at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members walk the stairs at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 19
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 19
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 19
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2021
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Next Slideshows

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

9:08am EST
Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday

8:46am EST
Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Jan 12 2021
Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an...

Jan 12 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who say they will vote for Trump impeachment

Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

Trump emerges from seclusion to visit border wall

President Trump emerges from seclusion for the first time since the U.S. Capitol was ransacked to visit the border wall in Alamo, Texas.

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Meet Joe Biden's Cabinet picks

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has nominated a flurry of members for his Cabinet and White House team, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the United States' diversity.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left five people dead.

Dakar Rally 2021

Dakar Rally 2021

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac 'bubble'.

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Indonesian plane crashes into Java Sea

Divers scoured the sea bed retrieving human remains, personal possessions and pieces of plane wreckage after the Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board plunged into the Java Sea.

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress, forcing lawmakers who were certifying Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory into hiding in a harrowing assault on the heart of American democracy that left five dead.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast