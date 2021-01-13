U.S. Capitol halls lined with sleeping National Guard troops
National Guard members sleep in the U.S. Capitol before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against against President Trump, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Vistor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members resting at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members gather and rest at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleeping in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members assemble in the Capitol Visitor's Center, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members walk the stairs at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members walk through the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleeping at the U.S. Capitol, January 13. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
