U.S. Capitol on lockdown after pro-Trump protesters breach barricades
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump attend a rally to contest the certification by Congress of the results of the presidential election in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police walk inside the Capitol as supporters of President Trump protest outside, January 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump gather in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump gather in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A U.S. Capitol Police member stands guard in front of a detained protester inside the U.S. Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump gather near the Washington Monument by the White House ahead of Trump's rally and speech to contest the certification by Congress of the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, January 6, 2021....more
A police officer talks with a man after a clash with supporters of President Trump outside of the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the election, January 6. Saul Loeb/Pool
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump attends a rally to contest the certification of the election results in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter holds a sign as President Trump holds a rally in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle kiss as supporters of President Trump gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather outside of the Capitol Building, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump react during a rally to contest the certification of the election results in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump makes a fist during a rally to contest the certification of the election results, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Leigh Ann Luck, dressed up as Statue of Liberty, shouts as supporters of Trump gather near Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the Electoral College vote certification during a joint session of Congress, January 6. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
President Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the election results in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Newly-elected U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks as supporters of President Trump gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the election results in Washington, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks to a gathering of Trump supporters by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Eric Trump and his wife Lara raise their fists as Trump supporters gather by the White House, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump gather by the White House ahead of his rally to contest the certification by Congress of the results of the 2020 election, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump join in prayer with Jeremy LaPointe of Lumberton, Texas (holding the cross), outside the U.S. Capitol, January 6. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump gather by the White House ahead of his rally to contest the certification by Congress of the results of the 2020 election, January 6. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
