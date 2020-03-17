Edition:
U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus

The downtown streets of Seattle during the outbreak of coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An empty parking lot in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
King County Metro buses sit in storage at the King County Metro Central Base in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Empty chairs are seen at the deck of a local restaurant closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A theater displays a closed sign in Los Angeles, California, March 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
The Wheaton Metro station escalator, holding the record as the longest escalator in the Western Hemisphere, runs empty during evening rush hour at the Wheaton Metro underground train station in Wheaton, Maryland, March 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Offices stand empty amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A cruise ship sits at an empty dock due in La Jolla, California, March 16. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A subway station stands empty during rush hour in New York, March 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A U.S. Secret Service officer stands guard along a near-empty Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, March 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Commuters wait for the Chicago Transit Authority Blue line train at the Damen Avenue stop in Chicago, Illinois, March 16. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
CenturyLink Field during the outbreak of coronavirus in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Signs displayed on the window of a restaurant to inform customers that the dinning area is closed, in Chicago, March 16. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A mostly empty Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A woman sits alone on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial amid a dramatic downturn in tourists in Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
