U.S. cities go eerily quiet amid coronavirus
The downtown streets of Seattle during the outbreak of coronavirus, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
An empty parking lot in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
King County Metro buses sit in storage at the King County Metro Central Base in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in Orlando, Florida, March 16. REUTERS/Gregg Newton
Empty chairs are seen at the deck of a local restaurant closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Hoboken, New Jersey, March 16. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A theater displays a closed sign in Los Angeles, California, March 16. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Wheaton Metro station escalator, holding the record as the longest escalator in the Western Hemisphere, runs empty during evening rush hour at the Wheaton Metro underground train station in Wheaton, Maryland, March 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Offices stand empty amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A cruise ship sits at an empty dock due in La Jolla, California, March 16. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A subway station stands empty during rush hour in New York, March 16. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. Secret Service officer stands guard along a near-empty Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House, March 16. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An empty street in Manhattan, March 15. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Commuters wait for the Chicago Transit Authority Blue line train at the Damen Avenue stop in Chicago, Illinois, March 16. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
CenturyLink Field during the outbreak of coronavirus in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Signs displayed on the window of a restaurant to inform customers that the dinning area is closed, in Chicago, March 16. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A mostly empty Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A woman sits alone on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial amid a dramatic downturn in tourists in Washington, March 16. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Disney World before and after coronavirus closures
Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is...
New York's empty streets amid coronavirus
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he...
MORE IN PICTURES
Disney World before and after coronavirus closures
Scenes from the Disney park in Orlando, Florida, before and after closing in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
World races to contain coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
Citizens in China and beyond adapt to a new normal of stockpiling, masks, temperature checkpoints and empty streets during a coronavirus outbreak that is spreading around the world.
New York's empty streets amid coronavirus
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday he was ordering restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a take-out or delivery basis. He also said he would order nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues to close.
UK shuts down social life amid coronavirus
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday shut down social life in Britain and ordered the most vulnerable to isolate for 12 weeks, ramping up the battle against a coronavirus outbreak just as it accelerates towards it peak.
Before and after the coronavirus
Combination photos of places before the coronavirus and the same spot today.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy remains under an unprecedented lockdown in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus, which has shown no signs of slowing.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for coronavirus.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.