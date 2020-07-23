U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million
Overheated, a healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas. U.S. coronavirus cases topped 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest...more
American tourist boat Maid Of The Mist, limited to 50% occupancy under New York state's rules amid the spread of the coronavirus, glides past a Canadian vessel limited under Ontario's rules to just six passengers, in Niagara Falls, Canada July 21....more
Contact tracers with the Houston Health Department monitor the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, July 22. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Enzo Consani, 12, holds a bullhorn as he protests with others Los Angeles-area tenants outside the home of California Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg to urge legislators to support and pass AB 1436, which would prohibit landlords from evicting...more
EMTs arrive with a correctional patient at North Shore Medical Center where coronavirus patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, July 14. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Shoppers who refused to wear masks shop at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, July 20. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fifth-grade teacher Danielle Biggs writes a message against the reopening of schools while other Florida teachers, whose unions are against their members returning to school, hold a car parade protest in front of the Pasco County School district...more
Family and friends of Myron Wagner, 82, visit him from outside Bethany Retirement Living in Fargo, North Dakota, July 15. REUTERS/Dan Koeck
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Social distancing dividers for students in a classroom at St. Benedict School in Montebello, near Los Angeles, California, July 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Francisco Javier Cabrera Mateos searches for the box containing the cremated remains of his wife, Juana Beatriz Arenas, in a van of cremated remains following a prayer service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, held to bless the ashes of Mexicans who died...more
Ifeoma Eh, a citizen candidate from Nigeria, stands with others socially distanced and wearing protective face masks during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization ceremony in New York City, July 22. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A patient is brought to Jackson Health Center by paramedics wearing protective clothing in Miami, Florida, July 13. REUTERS/Liza Feria
A man sleeps in his car as people wait in their vehicles for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Residents line up in their vehicles to be tested for coronavirus in Houston, Texas, July 9. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People listen to the speaker at a rally against restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Phoenix, Arizona, July 4. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A man who died from the coronavirus is seen wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
People protest against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Atealla Betancourt is tested in a car for coronavirus in Austin, Texas, June 28. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
A man arrives at Houston Methodist Hospital emergency room on a stretcher amid the coronavirus outbreak in Houston, Texas, June 28. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Compton Early College High School graduating student Makayla Moore poses in her car in a parking lot during a drive-thru graduating ceremony in Compton, California, June 10. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Healthcare workers place a stretcher inside an ambulance at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas, July 8. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
