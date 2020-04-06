U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 10,000
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A healthcare worker attends to Susan Hailey, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home with dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A healthcare worker swabs a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cars are lined up as people wait at a drive-thru testing station in Denver, Colorado, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control...more
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news...more
Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, in San Francisco, California, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump react as they prepare to participate in a Fox News "virtual town hall" event on the coronavirus with members of the coronavirus task force on a stage set up in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A woman wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she rides the air-train at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People eat dinner in their car at Dick s Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view of the 110 freeway and downtown Los Angeles the day after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks into The Life Tabernacle megachurch as people attend Sunday service challenging, state orders against assembling in large groups, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Resident Jillian Kislow makes face masks for her friends in her kitchen in Pasadena, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-through testing site in Greenwich, Connecticut, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shannon Cooksey, a U.S. postal employee who was deemed an essential worker, stands for a portrait after being turned away for not meeting all the necessary symptomatic requirements for testing by the Hayward Fire Department in Hayward, California,...more
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020....more
A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York City, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York City, April 4, 2020. Handout via REUTERS
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Members of the Ladder 22 and Engine 76 fire crews of the New York Fire Department clap for health and medical workers from the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital at 7 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington,...more
A paramedic removes his personal protective equipment after taking a patient to the ambulance in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak
The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Palm Sunday in a pandemic
Christian faithful, who normally congregate to celebrate the beginning of Holy Week, stay away from St. Peter's Square, Jerusalem and churches around the world...
Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns
Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers
People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.
Public spaces before and after coronavirus
Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after lockdowns imposed by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus.
China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic
China on Saturday mourned the thousands of "martyrs" who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, flying the national flag at half mast across the country and suspending all forms of entertainment.
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic
Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares, churches and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads around the world.