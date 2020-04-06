U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news...more

Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney

