Mon Apr 6, 2020 | 1:40pm EDT

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 10,000

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A healthcare worker attends to Susan Hailey, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home with dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

A healthcare worker attends to Susan Hailey, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home with dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A healthcare worker attends to Susan Hailey, who has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Seattle-area nursing home with dozens of coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A healthcare worker swabs a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A healthcare worker swabs a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A healthcare worker swabs a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Cars are lined up as people wait at a drive-thru testing station in Denver, Colorado, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Cars are lined up as people wait at a drive-thru testing station in Denver, Colorado, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Cars are lined up as people wait at a drive-thru testing station in Denver, Colorado, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base
"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, in San Francisco, California, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, in San Francisco, California, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
Volunteers sort apples at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, in San Francisco, California, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump react as they prepare to participate in a Fox News "virtual town hall" event on the coronavirus with members of the coronavirus task force on a stage set up in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump react as they prepare to participate in a Fox News "virtual town hall" event on the coronavirus with members of the coronavirus task force on a stage set up in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump react as they prepare to participate in a Fox News "virtual town hall" event on the coronavirus with members of the coronavirus task force on a stage set up in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
People crowd the beach, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, in Clearwater, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A woman wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she rides the air-train at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she rides the air-train at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A woman wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she rides the air-train at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
People eat dinner in their car at Dick s Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People eat dinner in their car at Dick s Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
People eat dinner in their car at Dick s Drive-In as restaurants and bars are limited to take out and delivery service only in Seattle, Washington, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A general view of the 110 freeway and downtown Los Angeles the day after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A general view of the 110 freeway and downtown Los Angeles the day after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
A general view of the 110 freeway and downtown Los Angeles the day after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks into The Life Tabernacle megachurch as people attend Sunday service challenging, state orders against assembling in large groups, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks into The Life Tabernacle megachurch as people attend Sunday service challenging, state orders against assembling in large groups, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A man walks into The Life Tabernacle megachurch as people attend Sunday service challenging, state orders against assembling in large groups, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Resident Jillian Kislow makes face masks for her friends in her kitchen in Pasadena, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Resident Jillian Kislow makes face masks for her friends in her kitchen in Pasadena, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Resident Jillian Kislow makes face masks for her friends in her kitchen in Pasadena, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-through testing site in Greenwich, Connecticut, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-through testing site in Greenwich, Connecticut, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Medical personnel wear protective gear while working at a drive-through testing site in Greenwich, Connecticut, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shannon Cooksey, a U.S. postal employee who was deemed an essential worker, stands for a portrait after being turned away for not meeting all the necessary symptomatic requirements for testing by the Hayward Fire Department in Hayward, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Shannon Cooksey, a U.S. postal employee who was deemed an essential worker, stands for a portrait after being turned away for not meeting all the necessary symptomatic requirements for testing by the Hayward Fire Department in Hayward, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Shannon Cooksey, a U.S. postal employee who was deemed an essential worker, stands for a portrait after being turned away for not meeting all the necessary symptomatic requirements for testing by the Hayward Fire Department in Hayward, California, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York City, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York City, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A worker checks part of a delivery of 64 hospital beds from Hillrom to The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, New York City, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Military personnel walk among cubicles being prepared as part of phase 2 of the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A field hospital is set up by Samaritan's Purse, a Christian humanitarian aid organization, and FEMA at the East Meadow in Central Park in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Rescue workers push a stretcher with a patient from the Zaandam of the Holland America Line cruise ship, at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York City, April 4, 2020. Handout via REUTERS

Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York City, April 4, 2020. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York City, April 4, 2020. Handout via REUTERS
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Members of the Ladder 22 and Engine 76 fire crews of the New York Fire Department clap for health and medical workers from the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital at 7 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Members of the Ladder 22 and Engine 76 fire crews of the New York Fire Department clap for health and medical workers from the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital at 7 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Members of the Ladder 22 and Engine 76 fire crews of the New York Fire Department clap for health and medical workers from the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital at 7 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A paramedic removes his personal protective equipment after taking a patient to the ambulance in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A paramedic removes his personal protective equipment after taking a patient to the ambulance in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A paramedic removes his personal protective equipment after taking a patient to the ambulance in Boston, Massachusetts, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
