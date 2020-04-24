U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000
Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for...more
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump compares a swab for coronavirus testing with regular cotton swabs during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas
People carry a fake body bag during a protest against President Donald Trump and his policies outside Trump International Hotel in New York,April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman watches as an officer from the New York Police Department helps workers carry a body out of a house in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of COVID-19 in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23,...more
Jozette Danek and David Danek, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our...more
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Registered Nurses and members of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest U.S. nurses union, rally on behalf of health care workers nationwide who have become infected with the coronavirus and call on the Trump administration to order the mass...more
Chicago firefighters salute as the funeral procession carrying the remains of firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department who died a week earlier from COVID-19, makes its way to the cemetery in Chicago, Illinois,...more
Paramedics move a man to an ambulance after he collapsed while waiting in line during a food rescue operation run by City Harvest in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station of the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in...more
The FSC 101 Engineering Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard unloads groceries to be distributed at a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York City's new walk-in COVID-19 testing centers in the Bronx borough of New York City,...more
A woman waits in line during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Colleen Curtin, who says she is suffering from health issues that have not been able to be diagnosed by testing due to the current circumstances, sits in her wheelchair for a portrait along a path in Madison, Wisconsin, April 17, 2020....more
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they await in line with hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San...more
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, April 16,...more
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Doctor Tom Anderson, a 58-year-old anesthesiologist, sits on a patient bed after surgery at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker works in the rain in Manhattan in New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pastor Tony Spell drives a bus with local residents as they leave at the Life Tabernacle megachurch after attending Easter mass challenging state orders against assembling in large groups in Baton Rouge Louisiana April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria...more
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
A woman wears a plastic food container for protection in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4, 2020. Handout via REUTERS
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Members of the Ladder 22 and Engine 76 fire crews of the New York Fire Department clap for health and medical workers from the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital at 7 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington,...more
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 2, 2020....more
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020....more
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news...more
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A healthcare worker swabs a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control...more
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.
