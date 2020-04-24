Edition:
U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000

Healthcare workers stand in the street in counter-protest to hundreds of people who gathered at the State Capitol to demand the stay-at-home order be lifted in Denver, Colorado, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alyson McClaran

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Paula Johnson, a registered nurse, administers a deep suction tube into the lungs of a COVID-19 patient, in the intensive care unit of Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
President Donald Trump compares a swab for coronavirus testing with regular cotton swabs during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
People take advantage of a Duval County beach opening for physical activity in Jacksonville, Florida, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Sam Thomas

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
People carry a fake body bag during a protest against President Donald Trump and his policies outside Trump International Hotel in New York,April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
A woman watches as an officer from the New York Police Department helps workers carry a body out of a house in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of COVID-19 in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Jozette Danek and David Danek, who are married and are both charge nurses in the ICU and telemetry unit, kiss while posing for a portrait at the Swedish Medical Center Issaquah campus in Issaquah, Washington, April 21, 2020. "Thank you to our community for all your support," they say. &nbsp;REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
A nurse practitioner takes a sample to be tested for the coronavirus at the CHA Somerville Hospital in Somerville, Massachusetts, April 21, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Registered Nurses and members of National Nurses United (NNU), the largest U.S. nurses union, rally on behalf of health care workers nationwide who have become infected with the coronavirus and call on the Trump administration to order the mass production of personal protective equipment (PPE) during a protest outside of the White House in Washington, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Chicago firefighters salute as the funeral procession carrying the remains of firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department who died a week earlier from COVID-19, makes its way to the cemetery in Chicago, Illinois, April 22, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Paramedics move a man to an ambulance after he collapsed while waiting in line during a food rescue operation run by City Harvest in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Sylver, who is homeless, sits with his belongings in a station of the New York subway system as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues in New York, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
An employee wearing a face mask sits next to a GE Carescape R860 ventilator in an assembly and testing area at a GE Healthcare manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin, April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. "You want six limos and you want them painted pink? Yes. Now, we're like: you want a cremation? I'm sorry, no. You want a burial and you already have a plot and everything? Sorry, no. We don't have any room," Weinrieb said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
The FSC 101 Engineering Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard unloads groceries to be distributed at a pop-up food pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, April 20, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York City's new walk-in COVID-19 testing centers in the Bronx borough of New York City, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2020
A woman waits in line during a food and clothes distribution for homeless people in downtown Birmingham, Alabama April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Colleen Curtin, who says she is suffering from health issues that have not been able to be diagnosed by testing due to the current circumstances, sits in her wheelchair for a portrait along a path in Madison, Wisconsin, April 17, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
One-year-old Eileen Tavera and her sheep dog Charlie look out of their vehicle as they await in line with hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Some hundreds of residents, affected by the economic fallout caused by the pandemic, line-up in their vehicles as they await their turn to collect groceries from the San Antonio Food Bank in San Antonio, Texas, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) wheel a man out of the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A nurse wipes away tears as she stands outside NYU Langone Medical Center on 1st Avenue in Manhattan as New York Police Department (NYPD) Mounted Police and other units came to cheer and thank healthcare workers at 7 p.m. in New York City, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Demonstrators measure out a 'social distance' of six feet as they gather in opposition to Virginia's stay-at-home order and business closures in Richmond, Virginia, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order at the Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Seth Herald &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment assist a woman who was having difficulty breathing in New York, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Doctor Tom Anderson, a 58-year-old anesthesiologist, sits on a patient bed after surgery at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio, April 9, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Words that read "Capitalism is the virus" are seen at an abandoned building in New Orleans, Louisiana April 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker works in the rain in Manhattan in New York City, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
Pastor Tony Spell drives a bus with local residents as they leave at the Life Tabernacle megachurch after attending Easter mass challenging state orders against assembling in large groups in Baton Rouge Louisiana April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Hashim, an essential worker in the healthcare industry, greets his daughter through the closed door as he maintains social distance from his family as he works amid the outbreak in New Rochelle, New York, April 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
A woman wears a plastic food container for protection in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Healthcare workers transfer the body of a deceased person onto a stretcher at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucas Jackson &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island where the department of corrections is dealing with more burials overall, in New York City, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen on a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid the outbreak. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Bodies are seen inside a makeshift morgue outside Wyckoff Hospital in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 4, 2020. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential coronavirus patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Members of the Ladder 22 and Engine 76 fire crews of the New York Fire Department clap for health and medical workers from the Mount Sinai Morningside hospital at 7 p.m. in Manhattan, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A healthcare worker removes and discards personal protective equipment (PPE) into a trash can after wheeling the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
People wait in line to be tested outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
The USNS Comfort, which will treat non-coronavirus patients, passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
President Donald Trump departs after addressing the coronavirus task force daily briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands by at the White House in Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Miami, Florida March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Taxis are seen at a parking lot of Miami International airport as air traffic and the tourism industry are affected, in Miami, Florida, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Voters fill out ballots during the primary election in Ottawa, Illinois, March 17, 2020. The polling station was relocated from a nearby nursing home to a former supermarket due to concerns over coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, elbow bump while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana, who says he and other drivers he knows have "fear in their stomachs" about contracting the coronavirus while working but cannot cut their hours because they need the income to survive, watches TV broadcasting news with his son in New York City, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan, New York City, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A healthcare worker swabs a person at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
"Wash Your Hands" is written on a mailbox in Boston, Massachusetts, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington state, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
