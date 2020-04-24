U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 50,000

Lily Sage Weinrieb, 25, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, positions a deceased person in the basement prep area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, April 16, 2020. "You want six limos and you want them painted pink? Yes. Now, we're like: you want a cremation? I'm sorry, no. You want a burial and you already have a plot and everything? Sorry, no. We don't have any room," Weinrieb said. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

