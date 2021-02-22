U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID death

Lila Blanks is comforted by her friend Nikki Wyatt, her son Brandon Danas, 17, and her daughter Bryanna Danas, 14, as she reacts by the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from COVID complications, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, January 26, 2021. Blanks ran a heating and air conditioning business in the Houston area. He was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys football team. In keeping with current restrictions to prevent infections, only a limited number of family and friends were able to attend the burial at San Felipe Community Cemetery. Clad in a face mask sporting the logo of her husband's company, Blanks' wife Lila solemnly watched as some of Pryor's workers lowered the casket into the ground. "We need to all do what we need to do to get over it," she said. "So it'll be over and we don't keep burying our husbands, our children, our mothers, our fathers." REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Close