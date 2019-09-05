U.S. East Coast braces for Hurricane Dorian
A man's facial hair blows in the wind as he takes a selfie along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Coreyanna Moore and Madison Moore of Charleston update their hurricane boards ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Baylor Winston runs around the seawater as his owner Lauren Smith tries to keep up with him after Hurricane Dorian passed through Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Emily Hicks (not pictured) of Charleston holds her dog Murphy along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill
The area around houses is seen flooded due to Hurricane Dorian in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and of the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on...more
Locals withstand the winds of Hurricane Dorian to check out the beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Florida Department of Transportation members work on the A1A closed coastal route of Vilano Beach due to debris and flooding from Hurricane Dorian, in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Beach erosion and debris are seen due to Hurricane Dorian as the A1A coastal route of Vilano Beach is closed, in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Justin Walczuk (L) and Lindsey Garfinkel of Charleston check out the wind and rain on the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Keegan Malloy, 10, runs around Jacksonville Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian passes in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Tyler Wickline points towards tremendous waves as locals behind him take photos of the sea foam and ocean at Jacksonville Beach Pier in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A man stands right behind the sea foam due to Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A worker closes hurricane shutters along Meeting Street ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Some minor flooding occurs on the bridges from the beach towards communities from Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A home is wrapped in caution tape as Florida Department of Transportation fixes the debris from Hurricane Dorian in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People check out the sights along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Democratic candidate positions on climate change
Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will tout their plans to tackle climate change on Wednesday evening in a series of CNN town halls, sure to pit moderates...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hurricane Dorian bashes Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian has killed at least 20 people in the Bahamas, and 70,000 people need immediate humanitarian relief after one of the most powerful Caribbean storms on record devastated the island nation.
Hurricane Dorian destruction from above
Pulverized homes, beached boats and floodwaters cover miles of the Bahamas after the worst storm to ever strike the island nation.
Democratic candidate positions on climate change
Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will tout their plans to tackle climate change on Wednesday evening in a series of CNN town halls, sure to pit moderates like Joe Biden against progressives like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Here are the main climate strategies of the candidates participating in the event.
Our ocean of plastic
Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous microplastics.
Deadly fire on California dive boat
Fast-moving flames killed all 34 passengers on the scuba diving vessel Conception as it was moored off Santa Cruz Island in California, many of whose charred bodies were believed trapped in the sunken wreckage.
Brexit showdown triggers new protests at parliament
People demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament as British lawmakers triggered a vote that could allow them to stop Boris Johnson pursuing a "no-deal" Brexit.