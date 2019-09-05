Edition:
U.S. East Coast braces for Hurricane Dorian

A man's facial hair blows in the wind as he takes a selfie along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2019
Coreyanna Moore and Madison Moore of Charleston update their hurricane boards ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Baylor Winston runs around the seawater as his owner Lauren Smith tries to keep up with him after Hurricane Dorian passed through Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Emily Hicks (not pictured) of Charleston holds her dog Murphy along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

The area around houses is seen flooded due to Hurricane Dorian in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

President Donald Trump holds a chart showing the original projected track of Hurricane Dorian that appears to have been extended with a black line to include parts of the Florida panhandle and of the state of Alabama during a status report meeting on the hurricane in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Locals withstand the winds of Hurricane Dorian to check out the beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Florida Department of Transportation members work on the A1A closed coastal route of Vilano Beach due to debris and flooding from Hurricane Dorian, in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Beach erosion and debris are seen due to Hurricane Dorian as the A1A coastal route of Vilano Beach is closed, in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Justin Walczuk (L) and Lindsey Garfinkel of Charleston check out the wind and rain on the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Keegan Malloy, 10, runs around Jacksonville Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian passes in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Tyler Wickline points towards tremendous waves as locals behind him take photos of the sea foam and ocean at Jacksonville Beach Pier in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

A man stands right behind the sea foam due to Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

A worker closes hurricane shutters along Meeting Street ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Some minor flooding occurs on the bridges from the beach towards communities from Hurricane Dorian in Jacksonville, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

A home is wrapped in caution tape as Florida Department of Transportation fixes the debris from Hurricane Dorian in St. Augustine, Florida, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

People check out the sights along the waterfront ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Randall Hill

