U.S. Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's victory over Trump
Pennsylvania elector Clifford Levine shows his ballot during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the...more
Ballots are seen after being cast during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the United States, in...more
A protestor holds a placard as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Electoral College elector Michael Kerwin signs his Certificate of Votes for President of the United States at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. Carlos Osorio/Pool via REUTERS
Electoral College elector Mark Miller is seen wearing a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris button after electors cast their votes for President of the United States at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. Carlos Osorio/Pool via REUTERS
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opens the state’s Electoral College session at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. Carlos Osorio/Pool via REUTERS
Kathy Dahlkemper of Erie County, Parliamentarian of the Electoral College casts her ballot during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D....more
Democratic elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in...more
Pennsylvania elector Paige Gebhardt Cognetti certifies the votes during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president...more
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers looks up at a sign on the ceiling saying "The will of the people is the law of the land" as members of Wisconsin's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. Morry...more
A Pennsylvania elector fills out a ballot during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the United States,...more
Pennsylvania elector Malcolm Kenyatta is sworn in during the 59th Pennsylvania Electoral College meeting, where the commonwealth’s 20 electors unanimously voted for Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala D. Harris for vice president of the United...more
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Stephen Roe Lewis, a member of Arizona's Electoral College, signs the Arizona Presidential Elector Ballot certificate in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS
Members of Wisconsin's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Regina Romero and Felecia Rotellini members of Arizona's Electoral College, exchange the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot as they sign their names to the certificate in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS
Arizona Election Services Director Bo Dul puts the official seal on the Arizona Presidential Electoral Ballot after members of Arizona's Electoral College signed the certificate in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via...more
Democratic Electoral College elector Calvin Smyre casts his vote for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Members of Wisconsin's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
Felecia Rotellini, a member of Arizona's Electoral College, signs the Arizona Presidential Elector Ballot certificate in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. Ross D. Franklin/Pool via REUTERS
A state law enforcement officer keeps watch as electors arrive to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York Electoral College members, Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton ,left, and Former President Bill Clinton vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election...more
Pennsyvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) gives a thumbs up to reporters as he departs after voting with fellow electors in the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14,...more
A protestor argues with a counter-protestor as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Democratic Electoral College electors, led by elector Stacey Abrams, stand and clap after voting for President-Elect Joe Biden in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020....more
A member of the Michigan electoral college has her temperature taken ahead of casting her vote for the U.S. presidential election at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A small band of protesters demonstrate as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?
New York Electoral College member Governor Andrew M. Cuomo votes for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14,...more
A small band of Trump supporters march with flags as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Electors and other participants depart under the watch of state law enforcement officers after gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020....more
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Protestors stand outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Members of Wisconsin's Electoral College cast their votes at the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. Morry Gash/Pool via REUTERS
