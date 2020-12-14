U.S. Electoral College votes, taking Biden closer to White House
Democratic Electoral College elector Calvin Smyre casts his vote for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Democratic elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in...more
A protestor holds a placard as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A state law enforcement officer keeps watch as electors arrive to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
New York Electoral College members, Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton ,left, and Former President Bill Clinton vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election...more
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Pennsyvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) gives a thumbs up to reporters as he departs after voting with fellow electors in the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14,...more
A protestor argues with a counter-protestor as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Democratic Electoral College electors, led by elector Stacey Abrams, stand and clap after voting for President-Elect Joe Biden in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020....more
A member of the Michigan electoral college has her temperature taken ahead of casting her vote for the U.S. presidential election at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A small band of protesters demonstrate as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?
New York Electoral College member Governor Andrew M. Cuomo votes for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14,...more
A small band of Trump supporters march with flags as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Electors and other participants depart under the watch of state law enforcement officers after gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020....more
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Protestors stand outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Socially distanced Santa
Santa Claus makes appearances all over the world following social distancing guidelines leading up to Christmas.