Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2020 | 3:09pm EST

U.S. Electoral College votes, taking Biden closer to White House

Democratic Electoral College elector Calvin Smyre casts his vote for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Democratic Electoral College elector Calvin Smyre casts his vote for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Democratic Electoral College elector Calvin Smyre casts his vote for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 17
Democratic elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Democratic elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Democratic elector Stacey Abrams leads her fellow electors through the process of casting their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
2 / 17
A protestor holds a placard as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

A protestor holds a placard as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A protestor holds a placard as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
3 / 17
A state law enforcement officer keeps watch as electors arrive to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A state law enforcement officer keeps watch as electors arrive to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A state law enforcement officer keeps watch as electors arrive to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 17
New York Electoral College members, Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton ,left, and Former President Bill Clinton vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14, 2020. Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS

New York Electoral College members, Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton ,left, and Former President Bill Clinton vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
New York Electoral College members, Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton ,left, and Former President Bill Clinton vote for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14, 2020. Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Protestors pray outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
6 / 17
Pennsyvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) gives a thumbs up to reporters as he departs after voting with fellow electors in the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pennsyvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) gives a thumbs up to reporters as he departs after voting with fellow electors in the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Pennsyvania State Representative Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia) gives a thumbs up to reporters as he departs after voting with fellow electors in the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 17
A protestor argues with a counter-protestor as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

A protestor argues with a counter-protestor as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A protestor argues with a counter-protestor as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol, in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
8 / 17
Democratic Electoral College electors, led by elector Stacey Abrams, stand and clap after voting for President-Elect Joe Biden in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Democratic Electoral College electors, led by elector Stacey Abrams, stand and clap after voting for President-Elect Joe Biden in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Democratic Electoral College electors, led by elector Stacey Abrams, stand and clap after voting for President-Elect Joe Biden in the Georgia State Senate chambers in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
9 / 17
A member of the Michigan electoral college has her temperature taken ahead of casting her vote for the U.S. presidential election at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A member of the Michigan electoral college has her temperature taken ahead of casting her vote for the U.S. presidential election at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A member of the Michigan electoral college has her temperature taken ahead of casting her vote for the U.S. presidential election at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Close
10 / 17
A small band of protesters demonstrate as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?

A small band of protesters demonstrate as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A small band of protesters demonstrate as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst?
Close
11 / 17
New York Electoral College member Governor Andrew M. Cuomo votes for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14, 2020. Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS

New York Electoral College member Governor Andrew M. Cuomo votes for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
New York Electoral College member Governor Andrew M. Cuomo votes for President and Vice President in the Assembly Chamber as electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol in Albany, New York, December 14, 2020. Hans Pennink/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 17
A small band of Trump supporters march with flags as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A small band of Trump supporters march with flags as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
A small band of Trump supporters march with flags as electors gathered to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 17
Electors and other participants depart under the watch of state law enforcement officers after gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Electors and other participants depart under the watch of state law enforcement officers after gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Electors and other participants depart under the watch of state law enforcement officers after gathering to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the State Capitol complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 17
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
15 / 17
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Protestors recite Catholic prayers as they walk outside as Wisconsin electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020.  REUTERS/Daniel Acker
Close
16 / 17
Protestors stand outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Protestors stand outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2020
Protestors stand outside as Arizona electors gather to cast their votes for the U.S. presidential election, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona, December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

2:51pm EST
Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

The only total eclipse of 2020 was visible across a narrow band of South America, stretching from Chile to Argentina.

2:38pm EST
COVID continues rampage across U.S. as vaccine rollout begins

COVID continues rampage across U.S. as vaccine rollout begins

U.S. coronavirus deaths are closing in on the 300,000 mark, even as millions of doses of a new vaccine began rolling out across the nation.

11:50am EST
U.S. begins historic COVID vaccine rollout

U.S. begins historic COVID vaccine rollout

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming...

11:05am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak

Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies

The only total eclipse of 2020 was visible across a narrow band of South America, stretching from Chile to Argentina.

COVID continues rampage across U.S. as vaccine rollout begins

COVID continues rampage across U.S. as vaccine rollout begins

U.S. coronavirus deaths are closing in on the 300,000 mark, even as millions of doses of a new vaccine began rolling out across the nation.

U.S. begins historic COVID vaccine rollout

U.S. begins historic COVID vaccine rollout

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from 2020.

Opposing groups clash after pro-Trump protests decry president's election loss

Opposing groups clash after pro-Trump protests decry president's election loss

Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark.

Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert

Gunman shot dead by police at NYC church after concert

A gunman shouting "Kill me!" opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene.

Pictures of the year 2020

Pictures of the year 2020

Our top news photography from the past year.

Socially distanced Santa

Socially distanced Santa

Santa Claus makes appearances all over the world following social distancing guidelines leading up to Christmas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast