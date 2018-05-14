U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to him. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Sheldon Adelson ahead of the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks past U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man looks at the road leading to the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Tourists look at the Diplomat Hotel, in the area of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he arrives at the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A worker is seen inside the new U.S. embassy compound during preparations for its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A woman walks past a flower bed in the shape of a U.S. flag near the location of the new embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Motorcyclists from the Israeli Samson Riders motorcycle club are seen in the streets of Jerusalem with U.S. flags, on their way from the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claps after handing U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman a letter of appreciation, during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy,...more
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump clap their hands during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May...more
Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 7. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move
Israeli troops kill at least 41 Palestinians along the Gaza border as demonstrators streamed to the frontier ahead of the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem.
Hawaii's creeping lava
Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.
Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day
Demonstrations are held before May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or catastrophe, to mark the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...
Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano
Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, threatening nearby homes and prompting authorities to order new evacuations.
Iraq's first election since Islamic State
For the first time since driving out Islamic State, Iraqis go to the polls in an election could shift the regional balance of power.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest for fourth time
Israel's Netta Barzilai wins the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon bringing Israel its fourth victory in the glitzy pageant, watched by over 200 million people around the world, and the right to host the event next year.
Taiwan's elderly dance to the hip hop beat
Never too old to bust a move, the senior citizens in the "Six Carat" group, with an average age above 70 years, find a new beat in hip hop dancing in Taiwan.
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere
Cast members celebrate the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise in Los Angeles.