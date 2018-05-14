Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 14, 2018 | 11:48am EDT

U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump gestures as she stands next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to him. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to him. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to him. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
2 / 18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
3 / 18
Sheldon Adelson ahead of the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sheldon Adelson ahead of the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Sheldon Adelson ahead of the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks past U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks past U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks past U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
5 / 18
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives ahead of the ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
6 / 18
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 18
A man looks at the road leading to the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man looks at the road leading to the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A man looks at the road leading to the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
8 / 18
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
9 / 18
Tourists look at the Diplomat Hotel, in the area of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Tourists look at the Diplomat Hotel, in the area of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Tourists look at the Diplomat Hotel, in the area of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
10 / 18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he arrives at the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he arrives at the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he arrives at the dedication ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 18
A worker is seen inside the new U.S. embassy compound during preparations for its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker is seen inside the new U.S. embassy compound during preparations for its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A worker is seen inside the new U.S. embassy compound during preparations for its opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
12 / 18
A woman walks past a flower bed in the shape of a U.S. flag near the location of the new embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A woman walks past a flower bed in the shape of a U.S. flag near the location of the new embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
A woman walks past a flower bed in the shape of a U.S. flag near the location of the new embassy in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
13 / 18
Motorcyclists from the Israeli Samson Riders motorcycle club are seen in the streets of Jerusalem with U.S. flags, on their way from the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Motorcyclists from the Israeli Samson Riders motorcycle club are seen in the streets of Jerusalem with U.S. flags, on their way from the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Motorcyclists from the Israeli Samson Riders motorcycle club are seen in the streets of Jerusalem with U.S. flags, on their way from the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to the location of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claps after handing U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman a letter of appreciation, during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claps after handing U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman a letter of appreciation, during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy,...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claps after handing U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman a letter of appreciation, during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, ahead of the moving of the U.S. embassy, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
15 / 18
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump clap their hands during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump clap their hands during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump clap their hands during a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 18
Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for a reception held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, May 13. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 18
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 7. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 7. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 7. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Next Slideshows

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Israeli troops kill at least 41 Palestinians along the Gaza border as demonstrators streamed to the frontier ahead of the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem.

11:45am EDT
Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

May 13 2018
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

May 13 2018
Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Palestinians protest ahead of Nakba Day

Demonstrations are held before May 15, the day Palestinians call the "Nakba" or catastrophe, to mark the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians...

May 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano

Huge fissures open on Hawaiian volcano

Two new fissures opened on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, threatening nearby homes and prompting authorities to order new evacuations.

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

Iraq's first election since Islamic State

For the first time since driving out Islamic State, Iraqis go to the polls in an election could shift the regional balance of power.

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Palestinians protest U.S. embassy move

Israeli troops kill at least 41 Palestinians along the Gaza border as demonstrators streamed to the frontier ahead of the U.S. embassy opening in Jerusalem.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 71st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Hawaii's creeping lava

Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava flows from the Kilauea Volcano have caused the evacuation of some 2,000 residents.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest for fourth time

Israel wins Eurovision Song Contest for fourth time

Israel�s Netta Barzilai wins the Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon bringing Israel its fourth victory in the glitzy pageant, watched by over 200 million people around the world, and the right to host the event next year.

Taiwan's elderly dance to the hip hop beat

Taiwan's elderly dance to the hip hop beat

Never too old to bust a move, the senior citizens in the "Six Carat" group, with an average age above 70 years, find a new beat in hip hop dancing in Taiwan.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' premiere

Cast members celebrate the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise in Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast