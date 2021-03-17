U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
Migrants leave a chartered flight that arrived from Brownsville, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, while en route to be deported to Juarez, Mexico, at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, March 16. The United States is facing the biggest...more
Cherie, a one-year-old old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sleeps in her mother’s arm after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 16. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sonia, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, walks down a dirt road with her three children Jefferson, 9, Scarlet, 7, and David, 6, after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 16....more
A Border Patrol agent holds an asylum-seeking child as his mother gets off the vehicle at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
A Central American asylum-seeking child gets tested for COVID-19 at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Asylum seeking unaccompanied minors hold hands amid adult migrants from Central America as they await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 12. The unrelated minors, all...more
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, sits on the lap of her mother Angie while looking out from the window of a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a...more
Asylum seeking migrant Damaris, from Honduras, stands barefoot after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, March 14. The mother, who made the journey with her two children ages 10 and 4, said...more
Texas State Trooper asks asylum seeking migrants Edith and son Harbin Ordonez, 4, to come out of hiding after the Honduran nationals crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 9. About a dozen...more
Smugglers return towards Mexico after transporting migrant families and children across the Rio Grande River into the United States in Penitas, Texas, March 6. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Migrant families and children sit in the back of a police truck for transport after they crossed the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An asylum seeker shows his bus ticket at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
A Honduran asylum seeking and his daughter, 4, wait to be called to get tested for COVID-19 at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Asylum seeking migrant families and unaccompanied minors from Central America take refuge in a makeshift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United...more
Others follow as asylum seeking migrant Sarah, from Honduras, carries her 17 month old daughter Lucia after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 10. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., wait inside the office of the Center for Integral Attention to Migrants (CAIM) in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 16....more
Honduran asylum seeker Eva Maria, 25, stands in line with her daughter Helen Julieth, 2 at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Honduran asylum seeker Eva Maria, 25, stands in line with her daughter Helen Julieth, 2 at the bus station after being processed through immigration in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Sandra Rebolorio, a migrant asylum seeker from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., carries her daughter near the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 16....more
Fatima, a two-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol with other migrants after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft with her father in Penitas,...more
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing center is seen in this aerial view in Donna, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Smugglers use a raft to transport migrant families and children across the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Taznari, a three-year-old asylum-seeking migrant girl from Honduras, holds her mother’s hand as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, March 16. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Zoe, 18-month-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, cries while being held by her mother Evelyn as she and other migrants await to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more
Maribel, an asylum-seeking migrant from Central America who said she was nine months pregnant, is prepared to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol to a local hospital after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a...more
Gabriella, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, carries her six year old son Diego as they walk through brush after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 7. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Julieta, a five-year-old Honduran asylum seeker, writes on a book that was given to her at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Central American children walk in line with their parents after being dropped off by Border Patrol at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Maria, 4, from El Salvador, is held by her mother Loudi as they walk down a dirt road after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, March 5. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., walk near the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Seidy, 23, a Honduran asylum seeker, teaches her son Igor, 5, sign language from a book given to them at the bus station in Brownsville, Texas, March 15. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Yaretsi, a four-year-old asylum seeking migrant girl from Honduras, is held by her mother Angie as they await to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas,...more
Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., walk near the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum seeking migrants from Central America await transport after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 12. On the far left are unaccompanied minors Marjorie, 11, Doris, 6 and...more
A migrant asylum-seeker from Central America who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S., carries his son near the Paso del Norte international border bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 16. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
