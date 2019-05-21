U.S. forces deployed amid Iran tensions
U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harriers return to the flight deck of the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge after participating in an exercise with F/A-18E Super Hornets aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in...more
The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge sail in the Arabian Sea May 17, 2019. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Wilbur/Handout via REUTERS
The flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is seen in the Arabian Sea, May 19, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Sailors review ordnance bomb checks on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, May 15, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
An aviation structural mechanic installs a sono launcher panel on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, May 15, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron flies above the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, May 18, 2019. Lt. Logan Holshey/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge sail alongside, as the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet...more
An F/A-18E Super Hornet is launched from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea May 16, 2019. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Marine Sgt. Nathan Peterson, an airframe mechanic with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, inspects the vertical stabilizer of an MV-22 Osprey after maintenance in the hanger bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge in the Arabian Sea...more
A U.S. sailor looks out on vulture's row aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in Arabian Sea, May 19, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (ABECSG) and Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (KSGARG) conduct joint operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Catie Coyle/U.S....more
Sea Hawk helicopter transports cargo from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic to the USS Abraham Lincoln during a replenishment-at-sea in Arabian Sea, May 19, 2019. Darion Chanelle Triplet/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. sailors signal to a plane captain during a low-power turn with an EA-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Red Sea, May 10, 2019. Courtesy Dan Snow/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
An MV-22 Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron prepares to land on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, May 17, 2019. Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tristan Kyle Labuguen/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The USS Abraham Lincoln approaches the Mubarak Peace Bridge as it transits the Suez Canal in Egypt, May 9, 2019. Dan Snow/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
The fast combat support ship USNS Arctic pulls alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln to conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the Mediterranean Sea, May 8, 2019. Michael Singley/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
