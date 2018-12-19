Edition:
U.S. forces in Syria

A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. and Turkish soldiers conduct the first-ever combined joint patrol outside Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. and Turkish soldiers conduct the first-ever combined joint patrol outside Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
U.S. and Turkish soldiers conduct the first-ever combined joint patrol outside Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian schoolchildren walk as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian schoolchildren walk as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Syrian schoolchildren walk as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian residents watch as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian residents watch as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Syrian residents watch as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province. October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province. October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province. October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S army soldier stands guard next to an armored vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A U.S army soldier stands guard next to an armored vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A U.S army soldier stands guard next to an armored vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa July 31, 201. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa July 31, 201. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa July 31, 201. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
General Chiya, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria s Middle Euphrates River Valley, speaks with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and Major General James B. Jarrard, commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, as they fly in a helicopter over Syria July 11, 2018. U.S. Army/Sgt. Brigitte Morgan/Handout via REUTERS

General Chiya, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria s Middle Euphrates River Valley, speaks with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and Major General James B....more

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
General Chiya, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria s Middle Euphrates River Valley, speaks with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and Major General James B. Jarrard, commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, as they fly in a helicopter over Syria July 11, 2018. U.S. Army/Sgt. Brigitte Morgan/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
U.S. and Turkish soldiers discuss details during the first-ever combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. and Turkish soldiers discuss details during the first-ever combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
U.S. and Turkish soldiers discuss details during the first-ever combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Zoe Garbarino/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Zoe Garbarino/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
U.S. Soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Zoe Garbarino/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
A Coalition convoy of U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province, November 22, 2018. Courtesy Matthew Crane/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

A Coalition convoy of U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province, November 22, 2018. Courtesy Matthew Crane/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
A Coalition convoy of U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province, November 22, 2018. Courtesy Matthew Crane/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
