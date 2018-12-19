U.S. forces in Syria
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border. April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. and Turkish soldiers conduct the first-ever combined joint patrol outside Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian schoolchildren walk as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya. April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S....more
Syrian residents watch as U.S. troops patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. forces set up a new base in Manbij, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province. October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syrian Democratic Forces and U.S. troops are seen during a patrol near Turkish border in Hasakah, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa, July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S army soldier stands guard next to an armored vehicle as Brett McGurk, U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, visits the town of Tabqa, June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa July 31, 201. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
General Chiya, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria s Middle Euphrates River Valley, speaks with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Paul E. Funk, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and Major General James B....more
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
U.S. and Turkish soldiers discuss details during the first-ever combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Arnada Jones/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
U.S. Soldiers surveil the area during a combined joint patrol in Manbij, November 1, 2018. Courtesy Zoe Garbarino/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS
A Coalition convoy of U.S. led international coalition against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stops to test fire their M2 machine guns and MK19 grenade launcher in the Middle Euphrates River Valley in the Deir ez-Zor province,...more
Inside America's prisons

Ukraine holds military exercises amid standoff with Russia

