Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 13, 2017 | 9:26am EDT

U.S. forces train Down Under

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 19
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 19
A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 19
Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 19
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 19
A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 19
Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 19
Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 19
An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 19
A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 19
A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 19
Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
15 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 19
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 19
Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 19
A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

Next Slideshows

Wildfires in California canyons

Wildfires in California canyons

High temperatures and parched vegetation fuel the Alamo and Whittier Fires near California's central coast.

Jul 12 2017
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly...

Jul 12 2017
Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Jul 12 2017
Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

Jul 12 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast