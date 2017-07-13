U.S. forces train Down Under
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing during the Talisman Saber joint military exercises between Australia and the United States in Queensland, northeast Australia....more
Paratroopers prepare to land after dropping from an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch at Williamson Airfield in Queensland. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A crewman aboard an Australian Army MRH-90 helicopter leans out of the aircraft as it kicks up sand upon landing at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Medical staff listen to instruction at a temporary Australian military hospital set up for the Talisman Saber joint military exercises. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian Army Major General Gus McLachlan is pictured alongside a U.S. Army Grey Eagle drone as he addresses dignitaries. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade step into the ocean during an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A New Zealand Air Force MRH-90 helicopter kicks up sand as it lands at Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Chief of Australia's Army, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell (L) speaks with Army Regimental Sergeant Major Don Spinks. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Paratroopers drop out of an Australian Air Force C17 as military leaders and government dignitaries watch. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Australian troop transporter wades onto Langham beach during an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A crewman aboard a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter mans the gun turret off the rear deck. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A crewman from a new Australian Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter signals for military staff and press to don their ear protection. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian Air Force explosive-detecting dog Java, a Belgian Malinois, is held by her handler Daniel Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade march across Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guard Langham Beach after an amphibious assault landing. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Soldiers from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade and two troop carriers are brought on a landing craft from HMAS Canberra (background) to Langham Beach. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Canadian paratroopers drop out of a U.S. Air Force C17 alongside American parachutists. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A soldier from the Australian Army's 3rd Brigade guards Langham Beach after an amphibious assault. REUTERS/Jason Reed
