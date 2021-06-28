U.S. gymnasts clinch spots on Tokyo Olympics squad
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner wave after being named to the Olympic team at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles wears slippers with the picture of a goat as she arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles stumbles and steps off the beam as she competes at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles (L) talk with Jordan Chiles (C) and her coach Laurent Landi before competing on the floor at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sunisa Lee competes in floor exercise during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson
MyKayla Skinner competes on balance beam during the first day of Women's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles celebrates after competing on the floor at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jordan Chiles is greeted by her mom Gina Chiles after the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles raises her arms after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A masked fan holds up a sign supporting Simone Biles at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles gets a hug from her coach Cecile Landi after competing on the floor at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles chalks up as she prepares to compete in uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jordan Chiles is reflected in a display screen during open stretch at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jordan Chiles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jade Carey competes on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sunisa Lee competes on uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson
Simone Biles celebrates after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Men's Olympic team wave to fans as pyro and smoke go off as the team is announced during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone competes on still rings during the first day of the men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Yul Moldauer competes on the pommel horse on the first day of the men's competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Alex Diab competes on still rings during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sam Mikulak competes on pommel horse during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brandon Briones competes on parallel bars during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Athletes stand for the national anthem during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone is greeted by friends and family after being announced as part of the Olympic team during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Donnell Whittenburg reacts after competing on still rings during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sam Mikulak competes on the rings on the first day of the men’s competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A fan of Brody Malone holds up a sign during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Gage Dyer competes on the vault on the first day of the men’s competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Alex Diab participates in warmups during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Shane Wiskus spots himself while competing on high bar during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
