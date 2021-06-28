Edition:
U.S. gymnasts vie for spots on Tokyo Olympics squad

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Simone Biles wears blue eyeshadow at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles wears slippers with the picture of a goat as she arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles wears slippers with the picture of a goat as she arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Simone Biles wears slippers with the picture of a goat as she arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis , Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Simone Biles arrives to compete at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jordan Chiles is greeted by her mom Gina Chiles after the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Jordan Chiles is greeted by her mom Gina Chiles after the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Jordan Chiles is greeted by her mom Gina Chiles after the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
MyKayla Skinner competes on balance beam during the first day of Women's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

MyKayla Skinner competes on balance beam during the first day of Women's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
MyKayla Skinner competes on balance beam during the first day of Women's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sunisa Lee competes in floor exercise during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson

Sunisa Lee competes in floor exercise during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Sunisa Lee competes in floor exercise during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson
Simone Biles raises her arms after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles raises her arms after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Simone Biles raises her arms after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A masked fan holds up a sign supporting Simone Biles at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A masked fan holds up a sign supporting Simone Biles at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A masked fan holds up a sign supporting Simone Biles at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles gets a hug from her coach Cecile Landi after competing on the floor at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles gets a hug from her coach Cecile Landi after competing on the floor at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Simone Biles gets a hug from her coach Cecile Landi after competing on the floor at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles chalks up as she prepares to compete in uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles chalks up as she prepares to compete in uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Simone Biles chalks up as she prepares to compete in uneven bars during the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jordan Chiles is reflected in a display screen during open stretch at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Jordan Chiles is reflected in a display screen during open stretch at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Jordan Chiles is reflected in a display screen during open stretch at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jordan Chiles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Jordan Chiles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Jordan Chiles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Jade Carey competes on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Jade Carey competes on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Jade Carey competes on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sunisa Lee competes on uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson

Sunisa Lee competes on uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Sunisa Lee competes on uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey?Wasson
Simone Biles celebrates after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles celebrates after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
Simone Biles celebrates after competing on the uneven bars at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 27, 2021
Simone Biles competes on the vault at the U.S. Women's Olympic Gymnastics trials in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
The Men's Olympic team wave to fans as pyro and smoke go off as the team is announced during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The Men's Olympic team wave to fans as pyro and smoke go off as the team is announced during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
The Men's Olympic team wave to fans as pyro and smoke go off as the team is announced during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone competes on still rings during the first day of the men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Brody Malone competes on still rings during the first day of the men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Brody Malone competes on still rings during the first day of the men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Yul Moldauer competes on the pommel horse on the first day of the men's competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Yul Moldauer competes on the pommel horse on the first day of the men's competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Yul Moldauer competes on the pommel horse on the first day of the men's competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Alex Diab competes on still rings during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Alex Diab competes on still rings during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Alex Diab competes on still rings during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sam Mikulak competes on pommel horse during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Sam Mikulak competes on pommel horse during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Sam Mikulak competes on pommel horse during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brandon Briones competes on parallel bars during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Brandon Briones competes on parallel bars during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Brandon Briones competes on parallel bars during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Athletes stand for the national anthem during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Athletes stand for the national anthem during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Athletes stand for the national anthem during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone is greeted by friends and family after being announced as part of the Olympic team during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Brody Malone is greeted by friends and family after being announced as part of the Olympic team during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Brody Malone is greeted by friends and family after being announced as part of the Olympic team during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Donnell Whittenburg reacts after competing on still rings during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Donnell Whittenburg reacts after competing on still rings during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Donnell Whittenburg reacts after competing on still rings during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Sam Mikulak competes on the rings on the first day of the men's competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Sam Mikulak competes on the rings on the first day of the men’s competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Sam Mikulak competes on the rings on the first day of the men’s competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A fan of Brody Malone holds up a sign during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A fan of Brody Malone holds up a sign during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
A fan of Brody Malone holds up a sign during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Gage Dyer competes on the vault on the first day of the men's competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Gage Dyer competes on the vault on the first day of the men’s competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 24, 2021
Gage Dyer competes on the vault on the first day of the men’s competition during the U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Alex Diab participates in warmups during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Alex Diab participates in warmups during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Alex Diab participates in warmups during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Shane Wiskus spots himself while competing on high bar during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Shane Wiskus spots himself while competing on high bar during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Shane Wiskus spots himself while competing on high bar during the final day of Men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, June 26, 2021
Brody Malone competes during the final day of men's competition in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in St. Louis, Missouri, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
