U.S. leads world with most confirmed coronavirus cases
REACT EMS paramedic Brian Myers wears a protective mask and gloves near a potential coronavirus patient in Shawnee, Oklahoma, March 26. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
First responders evacuate sick crew members with flu-like symptoms from two cruise ships, the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica at the U.S. Coast Guard station at Port of Miami in Florida, March 26. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
FDNY Emergency Medical Technicians secure a patient that was identified to have coronavirus into an ambulance in New York City, March 24. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
People line up early in the morning to be tested for coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York, March 26. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
Nurse Tina Nguyen administers a nasal swab to a patient in their car at a coronavirus testing site in Seattle, Washington, March 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Workers construct what is believed to be a makeshift morgue behind a hospital in Manhattan, New York, March 25. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A view of a deserted Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 25. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman and children look out from a window from an apartment in Greenwich Village in Manhattan, March 26. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Trump leaves behind NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci as he departs the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House, March 26. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Medical officials aid a residents from St. Joseph's nursing home to board a bus, after a number of residents tested positive for coronavirus in Woodbridge, New Jersey, March 25. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A rail passenger wearing a mask walks past plastic-wrapped benches after Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency, inside Union Station in Washington D.C., March 26. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People wait in line to be tested for coronavirus outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, New York, March 25. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah
A patient is wheeled to an ambulance during the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri REFILE - CORRECTING CAPTION
Nurse Tina Nguyen administers a coronavirus test at a drive-up site outside International Community Health Services in the Chinatown-International District during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 26,...more
Juliette rings a 'closing bell' as NYSE-AMEX floor traders work in an off-site trading office they built when the New York Stock Exchange closed, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, March 26. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Santa Monica pier sits empty in California, March 25. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Resident Jillian Kislow makes face masks for her friends in her kitchen in Pasadena, California, March 26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
California National Guard troops package food bags to assist elderly volunteer workers in home confinement at FIND Food Bank in Indio, California, March 26. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A flag reading "# We got this Seattle" flies on the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, March 26. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Members of Joint Task Force 2, composed of soldiers and airmen from the New York Army and Air National Guard, work to sanitize the New Rochelle High School in New Rochelle, New York, March 21. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Locked-down no longer, China's Hubei begins return to normal
Life started returning to normal after two months of lockdown in Hubei province, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, with traffic controls lifted, construction resuming and people catching buses and trains across once-shut borders.
