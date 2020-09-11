Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2020

U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary

New York City Fire Department firefighters stand in formation outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Fire Department firefighters stand in formation outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
New York City Fire Department firefighters stand in formation outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People embrace during ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People embrace during ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
People embrace during ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York City Fire Department firefighters salute outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

New York City Fire Department firefighters salute outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
New York City Fire Department firefighters salute outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as they pause for a moment of silence aboard Air Force One while en route to participate in the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as they pause for a moment of silence aboard Air Force One while en route to participate in the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as they pause for a moment of silence aboard Air Force One while en route to participate in the observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 19th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon. REUTERS/Erin Scott

The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 19th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 19th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Joe Biden holds his hand over his heart as he stands with his wife Jill Biden and Senate Minority leader Senator Chuck Schumer while attending ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Joe Biden holds his hand over his heart as he stands with his wife Jill Biden and Senate Minority leader Senator Chuck Schumer while attending ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Joe Biden holds his hand over his heart as he stands with his wife Jill Biden and Senate Minority leader Senator Chuck Schumer while attending ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vice President Mike Pence elbow bumps Jill Biden in greeting as her husband looks on during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Vice President Mike Pence elbow bumps Jill Biden in greeting as her husband looks on during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence elbow bumps Jill Biden in greeting as her husband looks on during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People embrace as they attend ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People embrace as they attend ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
People embrace as they attend ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People observe a moment of silence as they gather outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People observe a moment of silence as they gather outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
People observe a moment of silence as they gather outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Diane Massaroli from Staten Island, New York, holds photos of her late husband Michael Massaroli in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Diane Massaroli from Staten Island, New York, holds photos of her late husband Michael Massaroli in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Diane Massaroli from Staten Island, New York, holds photos of her late husband Michael Massaroli in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man plays a trumpet during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man plays a trumpet during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
A man plays a trumpet during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emily Torro, who lost her son Isaac Thomas Cortes the Iraq war, holds his photos as she arrives for ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Emily Torro, who lost her son Isaac Thomas Cortes the Iraq war, holds his photos as she arrives for ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Emily Torro, who lost her son Isaac Thomas Cortes the Iraq war, holds his photos as she arrives for ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man looks up during a moment of silence outside the World Trade Center site. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man looks up during a moment of silence outside the World Trade Center site. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
A man looks up during a moment of silence outside the World Trade Center site. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vice President Mike Pence wears a protective face mask as he attends ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Vice President Mike Pence wears a protective face mask as he attends ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence wears a protective face mask as he attends ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Two women holds hands as they walk to ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Two women holds hands as they walk to ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Two women holds hands as they walk to ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman holds a frame of photos of a victim at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman holds a frame of photos of a victim at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
A woman holds a frame of photos of a victim at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman wears an American flag face mask as she attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman wears an American flag face mask as she attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
A woman wears an American flag face mask as she attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man pauses at the edge of a reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man pauses at the edge of a reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
A man pauses at the edge of a reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police officers attend ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police officers attend ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2020
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police officers attend ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
