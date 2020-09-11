U.S. marks 9/11 attacks anniversary
New York City Fire Department firefighters stand in formation outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People embrace during ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York City Fire Department firefighters salute outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as they pause for a moment of silence aboard Air Force One while en...more
The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise as part of the 19th annual September 11 observance ceremony at the Pentagon. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Joe Biden holds his hand over his heart as he stands with his wife Jill Biden and Senate Minority leader Senator Chuck Schumer while attending ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vice President Mike Pence elbow bumps Jill Biden in greeting as her husband looks on during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People embrace as they attend ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People observe a moment of silence as they gather outside Ladder Co. 10, Engine Co. 10 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Diane Massaroli from Staten Island, New York, holds photos of her late husband Michael Massaroli in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man plays a trumpet during ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emily Torro, who lost her son Isaac Thomas Cortes the Iraq war, holds his photos as she arrives for ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man looks up during a moment of silence outside the World Trade Center site. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Vice President Mike Pence wears a protective face mask as he attends ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Two women holds hands as they walk to ceremonies at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman holds a frame of photos of a victim at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman wears an American flag face mask as she attends ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man pauses at the edge of a reflecting pool at the 911 Memorial & Museum. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police officers attend ceremonies in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
