U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo with her family to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants are detained are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of the Mexican National Guard ask people to leave a park, on the side of the Rio Bravo, as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Central America and her daughter stand near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. U.S. authorities returned dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas,...more
Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. More than a dozen Haitian migrants from the group told Reuters they'd been held by...more
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant walks after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. border wall with Mexico as an unfinished section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man sits on his porch as his residence backs onto the border wall area between Mexico and the U.S. from San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too...more
A migrant from Guatemala cries in the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the United States and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021....more
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte international border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Central America reacts after talk to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent at the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America wait at the Paso del Norte international border bridge to request for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Cuban migrants stand near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Next Slideshows
Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates
Police clashed with protesters as the Haitian opposition escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader, amid a dispute over when...
Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Rescuers searched for some 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's second impeachment trial begins in Senate
Donald Trump's historic impeachment second trial, on a charge of inciting last month's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate.
High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops
High above Jerusalem s narrow alleyways, teenage Palestinian skateboarders speed across whitewashed roofs and soak up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown.
Haitians protest as constitutional crisis escalates
Police clashed with protesters as the Haitian opposition escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader, amid a dispute over when President Jovenel Moise's term ends.
Myanmar police fire to disperse protest as demonstrations spread
Protesters have taken to the streets in cities and towns in the largest demonstrations in Myanmar for more than a decade against a military coup.
Hundreds missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
Rescuers searched for some 200 people missing in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
'Float houses' fill the Mardi Gras void in New Orleans
Homeowners in New Orleans have decorated houses to resemble Mardi Gras parade floats after parades were canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Masked revelers celebrate in Venice despite canceled carnival
Protective face masks were swapped for traditional ones in a muted start to the Venice Carnival, even as events were cancelled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.