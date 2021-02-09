Edition:
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo with her family to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Migrants are detained are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard ask people to leave a park, on the side of the Rio Bravo, as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A migrant from Central America and her daughter stand near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. U.S. authorities returned dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas, a move that appeared to contradict a policy agreement in place with Mexico brokered under the previous U.S. administration. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. More than a dozen Haitian migrants from the group told Reuters they'd been held by U.S. immigration authorities for three or four days and then returned without any documentation of their expulsion. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A migrant puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A migrant walks after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Migrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. border wall with Mexico as an unfinished section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A man sits on his porch as his residence backs onto the border wall area between Mexico and the U.S. from San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too late for the 58-year-old grandfather of eight U.S. citizens, who was deported on Inauguration Day. In one of his first acts of office, Biden rescinded an executive order by former President Donald Trump that had targeted more immigrants living in the country illegally for arrest and deportation, including those with no criminal records, like Ortega. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
A migrant from Guatemala cries in the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the United States and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte international border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A migrant from Central America reacts after talk to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent at the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Migrants from Central America wait at the Paso del Norte international border bridge to request for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Cuban migrants stand near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
