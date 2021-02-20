Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Feb 19, 2021 | 8:44pm EST

U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era

A Mexican paramedic helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded on a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A Mexican paramedic helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded on a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A Mexican paramedic helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded on a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 58
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 58
A Mexican paramedic (white cap) helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded in a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A Mexican paramedic (white cap) helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded in a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A Mexican paramedic (white cap) helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded in a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 58
A campaign poster of U.S. President Joe Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A campaign poster of U.S. President Joe Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A campaign poster of U.S. President Joe Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
4 / 58
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
5 / 58
Asylum seekers sit at the infirmary inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Asylum seekers sit at the infirmary inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Asylum seekers sit at the infirmary inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
6 / 58
Children carry empty water containers inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Children carry empty water containers inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Children carry empty water containers inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
7 / 58
A Cuban flag waves inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A Cuban flag waves inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A Cuban flag waves inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
8 / 58
A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, and her son are seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, and her son are seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, and her son are seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
9 / 58
A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, is seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, is seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, is seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
10 / 58
Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, try to register from a mobile phone to request asylum in the U.S., at Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, try to register from a mobile phone to request asylum in the U.S., at Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, try to register from a mobile phone to request asylum in the U.S., at Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
11 / 58
A migrant from Cuba, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, tries to register from a laptop to request asylum in the U.S., at El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Cuba, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, tries to register from a laptop to request asylum in the U.S., at El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant from Cuba, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, tries to register from a laptop to request asylum in the U.S., at El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
12 / 58
Asylum seekers stand inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Asylum seekers stand inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Asylum seekers stand inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
13 / 58
Nicaraguan Perla Vargas stands inside their tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Nicaraguan Perla Vargas stands inside their tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Nicaraguan Perla Vargas stands inside their tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021.  REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
14 / 58
A migrant family who is seeking asylum in the U.S. take pictures near the Rio Bravo at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A migrant family who is seeking asylum in the U.S. take pictures near the Rio Bravo at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A migrant family who is seeking asylum in the U.S. take pictures near the Rio Bravo at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 58
Clothes hanging on a fence to dry are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Clothes hanging on a fence to dry are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Clothes hanging on a fence to dry are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
16 / 58
Migrants gather at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants gather at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrants gather at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
17 / 58
Migrants queue at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Migrants queue at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
Migrants queue at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
18 / 58
Central American migrants are seen inside a truck after Mexico's National Guard detained 108 migrants travelling inside the overcrowded truck toward the U.S. border in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, February 13, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Central American migrants are seen inside a truck after Mexico's National Guard detained 108 migrants travelling inside the overcrowded truck toward the U.S. border in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, February 13, 2021. Mexico's...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Central American migrants are seen inside a truck after Mexico's National Guard detained 108 migrants travelling inside the overcrowded truck toward the U.S. border in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, February 13, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 58
A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021....more

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 58
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
21 / 58
A general view shows a section of the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A general view shows a section of the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2021
A general view shows a section of the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
22 / 58
Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2021
Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
23 / 58
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
24 / 58
A bottle of water lies on the sand near a section of the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A bottle of water lies on the sand near a section of the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
A bottle of water lies on the sand near a section of the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
25 / 58
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 58
Agents watch monitoring screens as temporary U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facilities are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS

Agents watch monitoring screens as temporary U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facilities are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Agents watch monitoring screens as temporary U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facilities are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 58
Soft sided structures, constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility, are seen in an aerial view in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/Nicholas Loya/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures, constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility, are seen in an aerial view in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/Nicholas Loya/Handout...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures, constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility, are seen in an aerial view in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021.  U.S. Border Patrol/Nicholas Loya/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 58
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 58
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 58
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
31 / 58
A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo with her family to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo with her family to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo with her family to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
32 / 58
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
33 / 58
Migrants are detained are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants are detained are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Migrants are detained are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
34 / 58
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2021
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
35 / 58
Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
36 / 58
Migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
37 / 58
A member of the Mexican National Guard ask people to leave a park, on the side of the Rio Bravo, as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of the Mexican National Guard ask people to leave a park, on the side of the Rio Bravo, as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard ask people to leave a park, on the side of the Rio Bravo, as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
38 / 58
A migrant from Central America and her daughter stand near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Central America and her daughter stand near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
A migrant from Central America and her daughter stand near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
39 / 58
A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
40 / 58
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. U.S. authorities returned dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas, a move that appeared to contradict a policy agreement in place with Mexico brokered under the previous U.S. administration. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. U.S. authorities returned dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. U.S. authorities returned dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas, a move that appeared to contradict a policy agreement in place with Mexico brokered under the previous U.S. administration. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
41 / 58
Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. More than a dozen Haitian migrants from the group told Reuters they'd been held by U.S. immigration authorities for three or four days and then returned without any documentation of their expulsion. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. More than a dozen Haitian migrants from the group told Reuters they'd been held by...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. More than a dozen Haitian migrants from the group told Reuters they'd been held by U.S. immigration authorities for three or four days and then returned without any documentation of their expulsion. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
42 / 58
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
43 / 58
A migrant puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A migrant puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
44 / 58
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
45 / 58
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. border wall with Mexico as an unfinished section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border Patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. border wall with Mexico as an unfinished section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. border wall with Mexico as an unfinished section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
46 / 58
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too late for the 58-year-old grandfather of eight U.S. citizens, who was deported on Inauguration Day. In one of his first acts of office, Biden rescinded an executive order by former President Donald Trump that had targeted more immigrants living in the country illegally for arrest and deportation, including those with no criminal records, like Ortega. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too late for the 58-year-old grandfather of eight U.S. citizens, who was deported on Inauguration Day. In one of his first acts of office, Biden rescinded an executive order by former President Donald Trump that had targeted more immigrants living in the country illegally for arrest and deportation, including those with no criminal records, like Ortega. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
47 / 58
A man sits on his porch as his residence backs onto the border wall area between Mexico and the U.S. from San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man sits on his porch as his residence backs onto the border wall area between Mexico and the U.S. from San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A man sits on his porch as his residence backs onto the border wall area between Mexico and the U.S. from San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
48 / 58
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
49 / 58
A migrant from Guatemala cries in the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Guatemala cries in the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A migrant from Guatemala cries in the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
50 / 58
A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2021
A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
51 / 58
A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the United States and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the United States and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2021
A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the United States and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
52 / 58
A migrant from Central America reacts after talk to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent at the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A migrant from Central America reacts after talk to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent at the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2021
A migrant from Central America reacts after talk to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent at the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
53 / 58
A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
54 / 58
Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
55 / 58
A construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

A construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2021
A construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Close
56 / 58
A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
57 / 58
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2021
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
58 / 58
View Again
View Next
Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after...

Next Slideshows

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first images of the Red Planet after touchdown.

6:32pm EST
Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts...

6:20pm EST
Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Cities across Spain have been rocked by days of demonstrations after the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment songs, on...

4:36pm EST
Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

A rare winter storm hits Jerusalem, Jordan and Lebanon.

2:12pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Brazil's Carnival goes quiet amid coronavirus

Brazil's Carnival goes quiet amid coronavirus

Brazil cancels its world-famous party amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first images of the Red Planet after touchdown.

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

Historic cold leaves Texas residents without water, electricity

A deadly winter storm left millions of Texans without power after a rare deep freeze forced the state's electric grid operator to impose rotating blackouts because of higher power demand.

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Cities across Spain have been rocked by days of demonstrations after the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment songs, on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty.

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

Middle East blanketed in rare snowfall

A rare winter storm hits Jerusalem, Jordan and Lebanon.

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

A look back at the public lives of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the monarchy.

Masses continue protests against military coup in Myanmar

Masses continue protests against military coup in Myanmar

Protesters mark two weeks of daily demonstrations in Myanmar after a military coup and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes

Senator Ted Cruz vacations in Mexico while Texas freezes

Senator Ted Cruz flew into a storm of criticism after leaving his home state of Texas in the grips of a deadly deep freeze, for a family holiday jaunt to the Mexican resort city of Cancun he said he took to please his young daughters.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast