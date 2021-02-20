U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
A Mexican paramedic helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded on a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17,...more
Paramedics check the body of a Honduran migrant child, who drowned while crossing the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. with his mother and sister, according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico February 17, 2021....more
A Mexican paramedic (white cap) helps a migrant family from Honduras, stranded in a tiny island in the river while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S., according to local media, in Piedras Negras, Mexico...more
A campaign poster of U.S. President Joe Biden hangs on a tree at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrant children who are seeking asylum in the U.S. are seen at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Asylum seekers sit at the infirmary inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Children carry empty water containers inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Cuban flag waves inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, and her son are seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Central America, asylum seeker under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, is seen at the El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, try to register from a mobile phone to request asylum in the U.S., at Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Cuba, under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, tries to register from a laptop to request asylum in the U.S., at El Buen Pastor shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Asylum seekers stand inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Nicaraguan Perla Vargas stands inside their tent at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A migrant family who is seeking asylum in the U.S. take pictures near the Rio Bravo at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Clothes hanging on a fence to dry are pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrants gather at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Migrants queue at the El Chaparral border crossing point to seek asylum in the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Central American migrants are seen inside a truck after Mexico's National Guard detained 108 migrants travelling inside the overcrowded truck toward the U.S. border in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, February 13, 2021. Mexico's...more
A bus leaves a closed border facility as migrants subject to a Trump-era asylum restriction program were expected to begin entry into the United States at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico, in San Diego, California, U.S., February 19, 2021....more
A member of the Mexican National Guard observes migrants after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A general view shows a section of the border wall separating Mexico and the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo river as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A bottle of water lies on the sand near a section of the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility in Donna, Texas, February...more
Agents watch monitoring screens as temporary U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facilities are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration in Donna, Texas, February 8, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Michael Battise/Handout via REUTERS
Soft sided structures, constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary processing facility, are seen in an aerial view in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/Nicholas Loya/Handout...more
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Soft sided structures are constructed in anticipation of a surge in migration at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in Donna, Texas, January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol/BPA Alex N. Rodriguez/Handout via REUTERS
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to U.S Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant girl from Central America cries before crossing the Rio Bravo with her family to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Teddy bears belonging to migrant girls are seen in the Rio Bravo after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, U.S., to turn themselves in to request asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants are detained are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America run away from members of the Mexican National Guard to cross the Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Members of the Mexican National Guard patrol on the banks of the Rio Bravo as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants are detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent as they turn themselves in to request asylum, after crossing into El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of the Mexican National Guard ask people to leave a park, on the side of the Rio Bravo, as they try to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Central America and her daughter stand near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A member of the Mexican National Guard patrols on the banks of the Rio Bravo as he tries to control the influx of migrants crossing toward the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Haiti walk across the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. U.S. authorities returned dozens of Haitians to Ciudad Juarez from El Paso, Texas,...more
Migrants from Haiti walk near the Zaragoza-Ysleta international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 3, 2021. More than a dozen Haitian migrants from the group told Reuters they'd been held by...more
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant puts on her shoes after crossing the Rio Bravo to turn herself in to a U.S. Border Patrol agent to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants from Central America run away from a member of the Mexican National Guard to cross Rio Bravo and to turn themselves in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
U.S. Border Patrol agents stand near the location of halted construction along the U.S. border wall with Mexico as an unfinished section is shown on Otay Mountain, east of San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mexican national Felipe Ortega cries while meeting his family after being deported from the U.S. to Mexico, at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 20, 2021. President Joe Biden's immigration changes came too...more
A man sits on his porch as his residence backs onto the border wall area between Mexico and the U.S. from San Diego, California, U.S., February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Migrants walk across the Paso del Norte international border bridge after being deported from the United States, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Guatemala cries in the Paso del Norte international border bridge after requesting asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A general view shows a section of the border fence between Mexico and United States at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A migrant from Central America waits outside of a National Institute of Migration (INM) building after being deported from the United States and crossing the Paso del Norte international border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 26, 2021....more
A migrant from Central America reacts after talk to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent at the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more
A new section of the border wall is pictured next to an older piece of fencing after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
Minor migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A construction site is pictured mostly abandoned on the border wall after U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order halting construction of the border wall, in Sunland Park, New Mexico U.S., January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Ratje
A Venezuelan migrant cries near the Paso del Norte International border bridge after requesting asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Migrants deported from the U.S. walk towards Mexico at Paso del Norte International border bridge, in this picture taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
