Pictures | Tue Nov 6, 2018 | 1:00pm EST

U.S. military on Mexico border

U.S. Army soldiers install a razor wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers install a razor wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers install a razor wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
1 / 10
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
2 / 10
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
3 / 10
U.S. Army soldiers install a barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers install a barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers install a barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
4 / 10
Army engineers install wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Army engineers install wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Army engineers install wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
5 / 10
Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
6 / 10
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
7 / 10
U.S. Army soldiers are seen installing barbed wire fence along the Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers are seen installing barbed wire fence along the Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers are seen installing barbed wire fence along the Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
8 / 10
U.S. Army soldiers install barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

U.S. Army soldiers install barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez

Reuters / Monday, November 05, 2018
U.S. Army soldiers install barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
9 / 10
Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
10 / 10
Election eve on the campaign trail

Election eve on the campaign trail

Election eve on the campaign trail

Election eve on the campaign trail

Candidates make their last pitches as midterm voting day arrives.

7:45am EST
On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

Nov 05 2018
MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain.

Nov 05 2018
New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

Nov 04 2018

America votes

America votes

Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.

India's toxic smog problem

India's toxic smog problem

Pollution levels surge to severe and hazardous levels in New Delhi this week.

Election eve on the campaign trail

Election eve on the campaign trail

Candidates make their last pitches as midterm voting day arrives.

Bonfire night in Britain

Bonfire night in Britain

Participants parade through the streets carrying fireworks, effigies and torches during the Bonfire Night processions in Lewes in southern England.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain.

New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos of the week.

