U.S. military on Mexico border
U.S. Army soldiers install a razor wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
U.S. Army soldiers install a barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.- Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
Army engineers install wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge in Anzalduas, Texas, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
U.S. Army soldiers from Ft. Riley, Kansas, put up razor wire fence for an encampment to be used by the military near the U.S. Mexico border in Donna, Texas, November 4. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
U.S. Army soldiers are seen installing barbed wire fence along the Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
U.S. Army soldiers install barbed wire fence along Anzalduas International Bridge near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, November 5. REUTERS/Delcia Lopez
Army engineers install concertina wire on the Anzalduas International Bridge, November 5. Airman First Class Daniel A. Hernandez/U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
