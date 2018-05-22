U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument
A first year cadet places a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument to replace a plebe's cap with a midshipman's cap, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A first year cadet falls attempting to reach the top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument where she attempted to replace a plebe's cap with a midshipman's cap, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis....more
First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the grease covered Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets cling to each other as they climb. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument to replace a plebe's cap with a midshipman's cap. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A first year cadet has water spayed in his face as his classmates climb the 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A first year cadet attempts to toss a midshipman's cap on top of the Herndon Monument to replace a plebe's cap. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A first year cadets holds a midshipman's cap in this mouth. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets celebrate after they placed a midshipman's cap on top. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A midshipman's cap sits on sits on top of the Herndon Monument, ending the freshman class' first year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
First year cadets celebrate after they placed a midshipman's cap on top of the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Next Slideshows
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.
Maduro re-elected amid outcry over vote
Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro faced widespread international condemnation on Monday after his re-election in a weekend vote his critics...
Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara...
Royal procession
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tour the town of Windsor in a 19th-century open horse-drawn coach after their wedding ceremony.
MORE IN PICTURES
Thailand's iconic beach to close to tourists
Thailand will shut Maya Bay, famously featured in "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, for four months a year, from June.
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show and Chelsea In Bloom festival in London.
Dozens dead in Pakistan heatwave
A heatwave has killed dozens in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi, amid fears the death toll could climb as the high temperatures persist.
Hawaii lava flows into Pacific Ocean
Hawaii faces a new hazard as lava flows from Kilauea's volcanic eruption could produce clouds of acid fumes as they reach the Pacific.
The royal wedding
Scenes from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Ebola outbreak in Congo
Congo begins administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff to tackle an outbreak of the virus.
Syrian army takes control of Damascus
The Syrian army has restored control over all areas surrounding the capital Damascus for the first time since early in the seven-year-old war, the military said.
Mourning after Texas school shooting
The aftermath following the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a public school in modern U.S. history.