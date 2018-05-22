Edition:
United States
Tue May 22, 2018

U.S. Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monument

A first year cadet places a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument to replace a plebe's cap with a midshipman's cap, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadet falls attempting to reach the top of the grease covered 21-foot (6.4 meter) Herndon Monument where she attempted to replace a plebe's cap with a midshipman's cap, ending their freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets cling to each other as they climb. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument to replace a plebe's cap with a midshipman's cap. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadet has water spayed in his face as his classmates climb the 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadet attempts to toss a midshipman's cap on top of the Herndon Monument to replace a plebe's cap. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadets holds a midshipman's cap in this mouth. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A first year cadet attempts to place a midshipman's cap on top of the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets climb the grease covered 21-foot Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets celebrate after they placed a midshipman's cap on top. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A midshipman's cap sits on sits on top of the Herndon Monument, ending the freshman class' first year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

First year cadets celebrate after they placed a midshipman's cap on top of the Herndon Monument. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

