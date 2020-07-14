U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego
Hundreds of firefighters are battling to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames on Sunday while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship whose size ranks second in the U.S. Navy fleet to that of an aircraft carrier, remained largely shrouded in thick, acrid smoke on Monday as the vessel began listing to its starboard side. U.S....more
The fire, accompanied by at least one large explosion, erupted Sunday morning in the lower cargo hold of the 844-foot-long ship, docked for routine maintenance at its home port at U.S. Naval Base San Diego. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist...more
Since then, flames have spread upward throughout much of the ship and into the tower and other structures on the top of the vessel, Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck told a late-morning news conference. U.S. Navy/Lt. John J. Mike
Because it was undergoing repairs at the time, only about 160 of the ship's usual contingent of 1,000 crew members were aboard at the time, and all major munitions had already been removed from the vessel as a standard safety practice, Navy officials...more
Helicopters dropped water over the ship throughout Monday while fire boats on the perimeter streamed water on the hull to cool it from the outside. REUTERS/Bing Guan
The fire's cause was unknown, but a Navy spokesman told Reuters there was no evidence of foul play. REUTERS/Bing Guan
The Navy said 36 sailors and 23 civilians had been treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, and no personnel remained hospitalized. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shipyards are seen amid haze as smoke rises from a fire onboard the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, California, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
The Bonhomme Richard, commissioned in 1998, is designed to carry U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopters and ground troops into battle. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, California, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Smoke rises from a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
People dine at the Clubhouse restaurant on the Coronado Golf Course, as firefighting boats spray water onto the USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
