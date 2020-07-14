Edition:
U.S. Navy battles to save burning warship in San Diego

Hundreds of firefighters are battling to save a U.S. war vessel swept by flames on Sunday while moored at a San Diego shipyard, as the number of sailors and civilians injured in the blaze rose to nearly 60. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
The USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship whose size ranks second in the U.S. Navy fleet to that of an aircraft carrier, remained largely shrouded in thick, acrid smoke on Monday as the vessel began listing to its starboard side. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
The fire, accompanied by at least one large explosion, erupted Sunday morning in the lower cargo hold of the 844-foot-long ship, docked for routine maintenance at its home port at U.S. Naval Base San Diego. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Since then, flames have spread upward throughout much of the ship and into the tower and other structures on the top of the vessel, Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck told a late-morning news conference. U.S. Navy/Lt. John J. Mike

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Because it was undergoing repairs at the time, only about 160 of the ship's usual contingent of 1,000 crew members were aboard at the time, and all major munitions had already been removed from the vessel as a standard safety practice, Navy officials said. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Kofonow

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Helicopters dropped water over the ship throughout Monday while fire boats on the perimeter streamed water on the hull to cool it from the outside. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
The fire's cause was unknown, but a Navy spokesman told Reuters there was no evidence of foul play. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
The Navy said 36 sailors and 23 civilians had been treated for minor injuries, including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, and no personnel remained hospitalized. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
Shipyards are seen amid haze as smoke rises from a fire onboard the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, California, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
The Bonhomme Richard, commissioned in 1998, is designed to carry U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopters and ground troops into battle. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, California, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Smoke rises from a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
People dine at the Clubhouse restaurant on the Coronado Golf Course, as firefighting boats spray water onto the USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
