U.S. paratroopers conduct airborne exercises in Colombia
A sergeant breaks into song while reclining with his fellow paratroopers with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division as they wait for a combined jump with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26,...more
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division applies camouflage paint with the assistance of a mirror before a combined jump with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26, 2020....more
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division practice their landing while training at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
"Jumpmasters" help to safely fit and check the main and reserve parachutes of a fellow paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division before a combined jump with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base,...more
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division pauses after applying camouflage paint to his face at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division lays out his weapon and other required gear on a bed as he prepares for a combined jump with Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020....more
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division gather after disembarking from a C-17 transport plane that took them to Colombia to participate in a multinational exercise, at Tolemaida Air Base, Colombia January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A parachute rigger from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion discusses the packing procedure with his counterpart from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade at the military base in Tolemaida, Colombia January 24, 2020....more
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division take their places in the hold of a C-17 transport plane bound for Colombia at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division wait in the hold of a C-17 transport plane near the end of a long flight to Colombia to participate in a multinational exercise, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
An officer with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division greets his paratroopers with a fist-bump as they board a U.S. Air Force C-130 plane at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Paratroopers from the Colombian Army's 2nd Special Forces Battalion descend after jumping from a Colombian Air Force C-295 plane at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division join commandos from the Colombian Army's 2nd Special Forces Battalion in an exercise to secure a helicopter landing zone at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26, 2020....more
Major General Daniel R. Walrath, commander of U.S. Army South, and Major General Eduardo Zapateiro, commander of Colombia's National Army, jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130 plane at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 26, 2020....more
Commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion join paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division in securing the area as debris flies from landing UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a military exercise,...more
Major General Daniel R. Walrath, commander of U.S. Army South, and Major General Eduardo Zapateiro, commander of Colombia's National Army, arrive back on foot from their drop zone after parachuting from a U.S. Air Force C-130 plane at the Tolemaida...more
Colombian Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters lift off during a military exercise at the Tolemaida base, Colombia January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Colombian Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters come in to land at sunset at the base in Tolemaida, Colombia January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division clasps hands with a commando from the Colombian Army's 2nd Special Forces Battalion after they exchanged arm patches during a military exercise, at the base in Tolemaida, Colombia January 24,...more
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division and commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion conduct final preparations before their combined jump at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Major General Daniel R. Walrath, commander of U.S. Army South, participates in jump training with paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion along with U.S. Army personnel wait near an artificially lit athletic field during final training at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division train before jumping with commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A "jumpmaster" from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion yells a command during training at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division await gear inspection, final training and briefings before jumping at the Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A Colombian soldiers acts as a casualty awaiting medical attention during a military exercise at the base in Tolemaida, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A Colombian soldier acts as a casualty as a paratrooper medic from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division and his counterpart from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion move him during a military exercise at the base in Tolemaida, Colombia January...more
A Colombian soldier removes a stray dog that entered the restricted area of the air strip at the military base in Tolemaida, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division carries his weapon and packs as he walks out to a waiting C-17 transport plane bound for Colombia at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division rests in the early pre-dawn hours as he and his fellow soldiers await their flight to Colombia, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
